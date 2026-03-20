Gotham FC to Celebrate Newest Title at the Home Opener, Presented by CarMax

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC is set to open the regular season in style with a premier celebration on Saturday, March 21, at Sports Illustrated Stadium, hosting the North Carolina Courage at 6:30 p.m. for the 2026 Home Opener, presented by CarMax.

Gotham FC's marquee and season-presenting partner, CarMax is teaming up with the club to launch its championship defense following the team's second NWSL title in three years. In both title runs, Gotham claimed the crown as the lowest-seeded team in the knockout postseason tournament.

In partnership with CarMax, the first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Champions beanie, one of the newest merchandise items featuring Gotham's second star to signify the team's latest championship victory. An additional 5,000 schedule magnets, sponsored by SoccerPost, will be available as a gate giveaway to mark the beginning of Gotham's regular season campaign.

Mapy the Violin Queen, an award-winning violinist and composer, will be the season's first anthem performer. Making their Gotham FC home match debuts, the mascots of Major League Baseball's New York Mets - Mr. and Mrs. Met - will take center stage as the first Torch Bearers of the season, participating in the club's signature prematch tradition. Ahead of kickoff, Gotham FC will also unveil its championship banner, recognizing the club's 2025 title-winning team.

Following the final whistle of the match, fans are invited to stay for the official ring ceremony and trophy lift, celebrating the newest NWSL champions.

Other gameday activations include:

Fan Fest, presented by CarMax, and Merch of the Match

Beginning at 4 p.m., Fan Fest, presented by CarMax, will feature live performances from the Fogo Azul drumline and the fan-favorite Atomic Funk Band. All three of Gotham's recent trophies - the 2023 NWSL Championship, the 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup and 2025 NWSL Championship - will be available for an exclusive photo opportunity.

Along with the CarMax Blue Carpet, and Welcome Wall, the RWJBarnabas Mini Pitch and the Tylenol Precision Kick activations make their return to prematch programming, as well as new minigames and face painting for fans of all ages.

Supporters can also shop the newest third kit in person, and take home Lady Liberty while supplies last.

CarMax Kids

Gotham and CarMax are proud to continue CarMax Kids, presented by CarMax, a community impact program that provides local nonprofit organizations and the youth they serve the opportunity to access and experience a Gotham FC game day. Organizations are provided tickets, transport and meal vouchers, tackling the barriers to access. In 2025, there were 1,300 tickets distributed to youth and organizations through the CarMax Kids program.

Youth Soccer Day

The Home Opener, presented by CarMax, will be the first Youth Soccer Night group experience of the season. Tickets start at $28, and include the option to participate in exclusive experiences and a signature Gotham FC headband. For more information on group outings and unforgettable packages for 10 people or more, email groupsales@gothamfc.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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