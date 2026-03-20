Utah Royals FC Hosts San Diego Wave in 2026 Home Opener

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC returns home for its 2026 home opener against San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, March 22. Kickoff from America First Field is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. MT as Utah hosts its first match in Sandy this season.

Utah enters the match following its season opener on the road, where the Royals fell in their first match of the 2026 campaign, despite scoring first through Tatumn Milazzo against 2025 NWSL Shield Winners Kansas City Current. Now sitting at 0-1-0 (0 points), Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets and his squad return to familiar surroundings looking to bounce back in front of the home crowd. Coenraets, who is in his second full season at the helm of Utah Royals FC, continues shaping a balanced roster built on defensive organization, midfield control, and attacking creativity as Utah looks to secure its first result of the season.

Sunday's home opener marks an important early moment in the campaign as Utah looks to establish a strong presence at America First Field, where the Royals will aim to turn home support into valuable points early in the season.

San Diego Wave FC arrives in Utah with a 0-1-0 record after falling 1-0 at home to the Houston Dash in its season opener. The Wave, led by new Head Coach Jonas Eidevall, will look to bounce back and secure its first victory of the 2026 campaign on the road.

Sunday's contest marks the second match of the 2026 NWSL Regular Season for both clubs, with each side seeking to build early-season momentum as the league schedule begins to take shape. Both squads will also be looking to secure their first win of the 2026 campaign.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on Victory+ with Josh Eastern and McCall Zerboni:: Utah Royals FC vs. San Diego Wave | America First Field | 5:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 4:30 p.m. MT

Following the home opener at America First Field, Utah Royals FC will hit the road next Wednesday to face the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the match live on ION.

URFC Next Match: 3/22 @ America First Field

URFC takes on San Diego Wave FC for their home opener of the 2026 NWSL season on March 22nd at 5:00 PM MT at America First Field.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.