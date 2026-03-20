What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Denver Summit for the First Time

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign

When: Fri, March 20, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Tickets: Purchase

TV: Victory+

As the Pride host the NWSL expansion side, here are five things to watch for

Different Place, Same Face

Friday's match will be the first ever meeting between the Orlando Pride and 2026 expansion team Denver Summit FC. The Pride will be going up against a couple of familiar faces as former Pride players Carson Pickett and Ally Watt Brazier both joined the expansion side. In her two separate stints with the Pride, Pickett appeared in 76 matches and recorded five goals and four assists. Brazier appeared in 83 matches and tallied nine goals and seven assists during her time with the Pride.

Welcome To The League

Orlando Pride has lost only one of the last 17 meetings against NWSL expansion teams, including returning teams, across all competitions since the start of the 2018 season. In those 17 matches, the Pride have won 10 of them and drawn in six, including winning the last four in a row against incoming teams. Since joining the league, Orlando has also never lost at home to an NWSL newcomer.

Back Like She Never Left

Barbra Banda scored Orlando Pride's lone goal in Sunday's defeat to Seattle Reign FC on one of her five shot attempts in the match. Banda has averaged 5.1 shot attempts per 90 minutes in her NWSL career, the highest average among players with at least 2000 minutes played since the start of the 2024 regular season. That goal also served as her 22nd NWSL regular season goal scored, which is just one behind former Pride player Alex Morgan (23) for the second-most regular season goals scored in Club history.

Dishing It Out

Haley McCutcheon earned the assist on Banda's goal in the last match against the Reign for the Pride. It was her first assist of the season as she is coming off leading the team in assists during the 2025 season with four.

Debutants

The match against the Reign also saw a number of professional and Club debuts for the Pride. Seven Castain started the match, making her professional debut after signing with the Pride in the offseason out of Texas Christian University. Reagan Raabe and Solai Washington also made their professional debuts coming on as second-half substitutes, while defenders Hailie Mace and Hannah Anderson made their Orlando Pride debuts as Mace earned the start, and Anderson came in as a second-half sub.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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