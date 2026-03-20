Courage Face the Reigning Champions in First Road Test Under Mak Lind

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The North Carolina Courage are on the road for the first time in the 2026 NWSL season this weekend, traveling to face reigning NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC on Saturday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The match will be broadcast on ION.

Both the Courage and Gotham were victorious in their season openers. The Courage beat Racing Louisville, 2-1, while Gotham spoiled Boston's inaugural match, beating the expansion side 1-0.

Ashley Sanchez was the star of the show for the Courage in the Week 1 win, bagging the first brace of her career and taking home NWSL Player of the Week and Goal of the Week honors.

The match also features debuts for three Courage newcomers. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made four saves, including some impressive late stops, in her club debut, while Carly Wickenheiser put up a stout defensive performance in midfield for her NWSL debut. Wake Forest native and former NC Courage Academy player Lauryn Thompson made her professional debut in the match, providing an energetic spark off the bench.

Natalie Jacobs, one of the newly named trio of captains for the Courage, wore the armband for the match and delivered a strong defensive performance. Partnering with Maycee Bell as the team's center back duo, Jacobs won nine of 10 duels and two of six tackles, while making seven clearances.

Defender Feli Rauch made her return to the pitch in the win, appearing as a second-half substitute. The German international had been sidelined with an injury since August.

Spanish striker Ester González scored the lone goal for Gotham in Boston. The 2025 Golden Boot runner-up was a halftime substitute for the visitors, scoring just 10 minutes after entering the match.

Former Wake Forest Demon Deacon Katie Lampson (née Stengel) started the match up front for Gotham, while Rose Lavelle, Sarah Schupansky, and former Courage midfielder Jaedyn Shaw completed the attacking quartet.

While she did not feature in the team's matchday squad for Week 1, Gotham recently added Norwegian international Guro Reiten from Chelsea. A proven attacking talent in the WSL and on the international stage, Reiten adds another dangerous option to the already potent Gotham attack.

Gotham won their second NWSL Championship in three years last season, beating the Washington Spirit, 1-0, in the final.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Players: Venus Fly Trap (navy) & GK: Plum

Gotham - Players: Liberty (white/orange) & GK: Green

2026 Records:

Courage - 1W-0L-0D (3rd,3 points)

Gotham - 1W-0L-0D (8th, 3 points)

Courage vs. Gotham (Regular Season): 11W-6L-3D

Last time out:

Courage - 2-1 win, vs Racing Louisville

Gotham - 1-0 win, at Boston Legacy

Up next:

The Courage return home to host Bay FC on Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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