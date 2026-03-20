Bay FC Takes on In-State Rival Angel City FC in NWSL Week 2

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Following three points in the club's opening match of 2026, Bay FC welcomes an in-state rival to PayPal Park Saturday in Week 2 of the NWSL season. Angel City FC visits the Bay Area March 21 for the fifth regular season meeting between the two clubs with kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT. The match will broadcast on ION with Michael Wottrang and Merritt Mathias on the call.

Each club will take the pitch with a share of first place after Angel City also claimed a victory to open the season. Forward Alex Pfeiffer led Bay FC to its victory last Saturday with a goal and assist, while the SoCal club bested Chicago Stars FC 4-0 in its own home opener. Bay FC will celebrate Women's Empowerment alongside the match, celebrating the groundbreaking achievements of women across the Bay Area from the time gates open to the final whistle.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Alex Pfeiffer: Pfeiffer made a strong first impression in her first appearance in a Bay FC kit in Week 1. A goal in the eighth minute and assist on the winner in the 31st reminded those across the league of her standing as one of its top young attacking talents. She stands to continue her role as a threat in the build-up and in the attacking third.

Angel City FC midfielder Ary Borges: Borges was one of two Angel City FC players with multiple scoring contributions in Week 1, assisting the opening score before finding the net on her own in the 66th minute. Throughout the match, she was her club's primary facilitator, recording an 89% pass completion rate and creating two chances.

COATES AMONG FEW TO WIN DEBUT

With the club's win over Denver, Bay FC Head Coach Emma Coates joined a group of 19 managers in NWSL history to win their debut match. She was one of three to accomplish the feat in Week 1, alongside Portland Thorns FC's Robert Vilahamm and the North Carolina Courage's Mak Lind.

WELL EARNED RECOGNITION

For her performance in Week 1, Pfeiffer was nominated for NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T. Along with her goal and assist, the 18-year-old recorded three chances created and delivered 14 successful passes to teammates in the final third, helping Bay FC generate scoring opportunities throughout the day. Pfeiffer's score marked her first since Week 1 in 2024, when she became the youngest goal-scorer in league history with a second half tally off them bench for Kansas City. Her assist of Joelle Anderson was the first of her professional career.

FLYING UNDER THE RADAR

While her name didn't feature in the scoreline, midfielder Claire Hutton quietly played a major role in Bay FC's victory in Week 1. Hutton led the club in touches (91), serving as the club's primary distributor in the midfield as Denver's ten-player disadvantage gave Bay FC more of the ball. Her club debut also saw her record 91% passing accuracy, success in eight of 11 one-on-one duels and eight interceptions, showcasing her value on both ends of the pitch.

A RECORD WEEK 1 ACROSS THE LEAGUE

The NWSL announced Monday that Week 1 of 2026 was record-setting, drawing 129,202 fans across eight matches, an average of 16,150 per match, both new NWSL opening weekend attendance records. Seven of the league's eight matches drew crowds of more than 10,000 fans, setting a new league record for most opening weekend matches above that mark, beating out the previous record of four matches set in 2023 and 2025. Bay FC's attendance of 13,110 marked it's third straight home opener with over 10,000 fans.

NORCAL v SOCAL, ROUND 7

Saturday's match marks the seventh all-time meeting between Bay FC and Angel City FC, including friendly action last summer and the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Bay FC has claimed three victories, falling twice and playing to one draw in the previous six matchups. In league play, Bay FC is 3-1-0 against its in-state rivals, with the two sides splitting last season's meetings. Bay FC leads the all-time scoring tally 5-4.

OPPONENT REPORT

Angel City FC will visit the Bay Area confident after opening the season with a dominant 4-0 win over Chicago. Four different players found the back of the net, and two, Borges and midfielder Kennedy Fuller, tallied a goal and assist apiece. The top storyline from the club in Week 1 came from the bench however, as defender and former Bay FC draft pick Savy King returned to action for the first time since she suffered a heart condition on the pitch against the Utah Royals in May 2025. Angel City FC will be without the services of midfielder Hina Sugita, who was placed on the Season-Ending Injury list earlier this week with a torn ACL.

CELEBRATING WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT

Saturday marks Bay FC's Women's Empowerment Match, celebrating the groundbreaking achievements of women across the Bay Area. Ahead of kickoff, the club will recognize the Women's Coaching Alliance and the Bay Area Women's Sports Initiative (BAWSI) for their commitment to advancing opportunities for women and girls in sports, and special performances in FanFest will feature local groups and artists. Fans in attendance can learn more about breast cancer screenings, risk factors, and even have their annual mammogram conducted on site at the Mobile Mammography Van (MMV), presented by Sutter Health.

At halftime, Bay FC will honor the 2001 Bay Area CyberRays on the pitch in honor of the 25th anniversary of the team's inaugural season. Founded in 2000 as part of the Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA), the club won the inaugural WUSA Founders Cup after defeating the Atlanta Beat in a 4-2 shootout in 2001. Led by Bay FC co-founder and USWNT legend Brandi Chastain, the team played a key role in advancing professional women's soccer across the United States and the world.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.