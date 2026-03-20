Denver Summit FC at Orlando Pride Preview

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







MATCH NOTES

TONIGHT'S GAME:

- Denver Summit FC plays the second game of its inaugural season tonight in Orlando.

- Denver officially received its expansion bid on Jan. 20, 2025, becoming the 16th team to join the NWSL.

- On July 22, 2025, Denver revealed its identity as Denver Summit FC after a fan-led naming process, as well as its colors and crest.

- Summit FC is the first women's professional soccer team to exist in Colorado.

A MILE HIGH WELCOME

- Denver Summit FC announced yesterday that they have acquired forward Yazmeen Ryan and midfielder Delanie Sheehan along with $150,000 in 2026 allocation funds from Houston.

- In exchange, Houston recieved $800,000 in intra-league transfer fee funds, $200,000 in expansion allocation funds and up to $100,000 in additional conditional intra-league transfer funds and a conditional sell-on fee tied to future player movement.

- Both players helped Gotham to the NWSL Championship in 2023, while Ryan also claimed the Shield (2021) and a championship (2022) with Portland.

- Additionally, the club announced the signing of Japanese international forward and defender Yuzuki Yamamoto on Wednesday ... she will join Summit FC from WE League champions Tokyo Verdy Beleza, where she was named league MVP after a standout campaign that saw her score eight goals in 22 appearances.

- Yamamoto will join the team at the conclusion of the Women's Asian Cup ... Japan is playing in the championship on March 21.

THE KICKOFF:

- Denver Summit FC announced 50,000 tickets sold to The Kickoff, the first home match to be played at Empower Field at Mile High, on March 28.

- The game is set to break the single-game NWSL attendance record of 40,091, previously set by Bay FC against the Washington Spirit at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Aug. 23, 2025.

TEST OF TIME

- Defender Kaleigh Kurtz extended her consecutive start streak last Saturday to 115 games and has also played 10,312 consecutive regular season minutes ... she has played every possible minute of the regular season since June 26, 2021 ... both are the longest active streaks in the league.

- Defender Carson Pickett leads the team with 185 NWSL games played, ranking eighth among currently rostered players ... her 14,534 minutes played rank 13th among rostered players.

- Goalkeeper Abby Smith is seven saves away from the milestone of 250 career regular season saves (has 243).

- Forward Yazmeen Ryan will earn her 100th NWSL cap in her next appearance.

ON MOUNTAIN TIME

- Summit FC's inaugural roster included four Colorado natives in forward Ally Brazier (Colorado Springs), defender Janine Sonis (Highlands Ranch), goalkeeper Jordan Nytes (Aurora) and midfielder Meg Boade (Lone Tree).

- Midfielder Jordan Baggett (Highlands Ranch) is also a part of Denver Summit FC's roster, but is out on maternity leave, while midfielder Lindsey Heaps (Golden) will join the team this summer.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

- Midfielder Natasha "Tash" Flint (Tampa Bay Sun), defender Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain), forward Melissa Kössler (TSG Hoffenheim), midfielder Emma Regan (AFC Toronto), and defender Ayo Oke (Pachuca Femenil) all started for Denver Summit FC last Saturday, making their NWSL debuts after joining the organization from other leagues.

- Three additional rostered players will make their league debuts in their first appearances, including: Lourdes Bosch (Melbourne City FC), midfielder Nahikari García (Nottingham Forest FC) and goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus).

THE ROOKS

- Denver's six rookies are the most of any NWSL club this season.

- Midfielder Devin Lynch, midfielder Yuna McCormack (Florida State), defender Natalie Means (Georgetown), and forward Olivia Thomas (North Carolina) joined the Summit from the college ranks and all debuted for the club on Saturday at Bay.

- Midfielder Jasmine Aikey (Stanford) and goalkeeper Jordan Nytes (Colorado), also coming out of college, have yet to debut.

AT THE HELM

- Head coach Nick Cushing made his NWSL coaching debut at Bay FC on March 14.

- Cushing joined Denver after five seasons with New York City FC (head coach June 2022-Nov. 2024) and a long stay with Manchester City Women (2013-20, '25), where he previously coached Janine Sonis and Tash Flint.

ORLANDOOOO

- Ally Brazier and Carson Picket both return to their old turf at Orlando ... the pair helped the club to an NWSL Championship in 2024.

AVAILABILITY

- The following players are unavailable for tonight's match: Jasmine Aikey (knee), Camryn Biegalski (knee), Jordan Baggett (maternity), Janine Sonis (unavilable).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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