Reign FC Falls, 2-0, on the Road to Portland Thorns FC

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC battles Portland Thorns FC

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC battles Portland Thorns FC(Seattle Reign FC)

PORTLAND, OR - In the second consecutive road match to start the 2026 NWSL campaign, Reign FC (1-1-0, 3 points) fell 2-0 to Portland Thorns FC (2-0-0, 6 points) on Friday night at Providence Park in the 44th edition of the Cascadia rivalry. Despite Thorns midfielder Cassandra Bogere getting sent off after receiving two yellow cards inside the opening 10 minutes, Portland was able to score two first-half goals to set the tone going into halftime. The Thorns were reduced to nine players in the 57th minute when defender Reyna Reyes was shown a straight red card for violent conduct following an incident involving Madison Curry.

Reign FC now prepares for a three-match homestand at ONE Spokane Stadium, beginning with a matchup against the Kansas City Current on Wednesday, March 28 (6:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+).

MATCH NOTES

SOFIA CEDEÑO: Sofia Cedeño entered the match in the 78th minute to make her NWSL debut. The 19-year-old signed with the club on December 8, 2025 through the 2028 season.

MADISON CURRY: Third-year defender Madison Curry made her 50th NWSL regular-season appearance, starting 46 of those matches. Since joining the Reign ahead of the 2025 season, Curry has appeared in all 28 regular season matches, earning 26 starts.

SOFIA HUERTA: With a 90-minute performance, Sofia Huerta moved into fourth all-time in NWSL regular-season minutes played (17,346). She now trails Lauren Barnes (21,109), Alyssa Naeher (18,871) and co-captain Jess Fishlock (17,636).

HOLLY WARD: After signing with Seattle on March 13 from Vancouver Rise FC, Holly Ward made her NWSL debut as a substitute in the 68th minute.

SERIES:  With tonight's result, Reign FC now holds an all-time record of 16-18-10 against Portland Thorns FC across all competitions.

UP NEXT:  Reign FC (1-1-0, 3 points) begins a three-match stretch at ONE Spokane Stadium, beginning with the Kansas City Current (1-0-0, 3 points) on Wednesday, March 28 (6:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 0 - Portland Thorns FC 2

Friday, March 20, 2026

Venue: Providence Park

Referee: Elvis Osmanovic

Assistants: Christian Clerc, Darren Bandy

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

VAR: Shawn Tehini

Attendance: 21,321

Weather: 59 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

POR - Pietra Tordin (Olivia Moultrie) 28'

POR - Reilyn Turner (Pietra Tordin) 37'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR - Cassandra Bogere (caution) 8'

POR - Cassandra Bogere (caution; ejection) 9'

POR - Reyna Reyes (ejection) 57'

POR - Marie Müller (caution) 58'

SEA - Laura Harvey (caution) 84'

SEA - Holly Ward (caution) 90+1'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta, Emily Mason (Brittany Ratcliffe 68'), Phoebe McClernon (Angharad James-Turner 78'), Madison Curry; Jess Fishlock © (Emeri Adames 68'), Ainsley McCammon (Holly Ward 68'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado, Maddie Dahlien, Nerilia Mondesir (Sofia Cedeño 78')

Substitutes not used: Neeku Purcell, Ryanne Brown, Ruby Hladek, Keeley Dockter

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 13

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 2

Portland Thorns FC - Morgan Messner; Reyna Reyes, Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt M.A. Vignola; Cassandra Bogere, Olivia Moultrie, Jessie Fleming; Pietra Tordin (Sophia Wilson 59'), Mimi Alidou (Jayden Perry 65'), Reilyn Turner (Marie Müller 59')

Substitutes not used: Mackenzie Wood, Deyna Castellanos, Maddie Padelski, Shae Harvey, Mallie Mackenzie, Jennie Immethun

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 7

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 4

- REIGN FC -

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