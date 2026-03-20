Houston Dash Host Boston Legacy FC on Saturday for 2026 Home Opener

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday for their home opener, powered by Shell Energy, as they host Boston Legacy FC in the first of 15 matches in front of their home fans this season.

The organization anticipates the largest home crowd for a Dash match since 2022, and tickets for the upper bowl are now available for $15. Fans in attendance will receive a 2026 Dash Season Passport, a collectible designed for autographs and stamps throughout the season.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs Boston Legacy FC

WHEN:

Saturday, March 21- 3:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

ION: JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden

Global Feed: Jacqui Oatley and Ricky Lopez-Espin

Houston enters the home opener following a gritty 1-0 victory on opening weekend, defeating San Diego Wave FC on the road. The result marked the club's first win on opening weekend since 2017 and the first time the Dash earned a road victory to begin the season. The team also saw four first-year players make their professional debuts, the most in a season opener in the post-pandemic era.

Midfielder Maggie Graham played a key role in the season-opening victory, tallying her first assist of the season after her long ball found forward Makenzy Robbe near the top of the box. Robbe converted the opportunity for her first goal with the club, becoming the first player in NWSL history to score the game-winning goal on her regular-season debut for her new team against her former club.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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