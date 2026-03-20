Seattle Reign FC Signs Defender Keeley Dockter to Short-Term Deal

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







PORTLAND, ORE. - Seattle Reign FC today announced it has signed defender Keeley Dockter to a short-term deal, earning a contract through April 19, 2026. Dockter is a product of the Seattle Reign Academy and joined the club for preseason as a non-roster invitee.

"Keeley Dockter has worked extremely hard over the past two months to earn this opportunity, and we're excited to have her continue with the club," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She provides valuable depth and defensive versatility and has consistently demonstrated her quality in build-out play. A product of the Seattle Reign Academy, as well as our summer WPSL team, Keeley continued to grow and develop into an outstanding player during her time at the University of Portland. We're thrilled to welcome her back home."

Dockter signs with Reign FC after playing four seasons at the University of Portland, where she appeared in 69 matches, making 64 starts and logging 5,411 minutes. A consistent presence for the Pilots, she tallied three goals and four assists, including two game-winning goals. As a redshirt senior in 2025, Dockter anchored a Portland defense that conceded just 12 goals, the second fewest in the West Coast Conference and the 17th fewest in the nation.

In recognition of her impact, Dockter earned All-WCC First Team and All-West Region First Team honors and was named WCC Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first University of Portland player to receive the award since 2013.

"It means everything to have this opportunity with my hometown club," said Dockter. "Coming through the Reign academy makes this moment even more special, and I'm excited to learn from this group and take the next step."

The 24-year-old made 61 starts during her time with Seattle Reign Academy from 2016-2020, scoring 10 goals as a defender.

"Keeley Dockter's signing with the first team at Reign FC is a testament to our commitment to development," said Seattle Reign Academy Executive Director Amy Griffin. "We don't rush the process - we build it. Through a foundation of soccer intelligence and technical efficiency, players like Keeley are prepared to compete at the highest level. She is a product of her own commitment to the process and her love for the game."







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