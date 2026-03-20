Washington Spirit and Victory+ Announce Regional Broadcast Partnership to Expand Fan Access

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. (03/20/2025) - Washington Spirit and Victory+ today announced a new regional broadcast partnership that will bring live match coverage and exclusive club content to fans across the DMV via Victory+, a free, fan-first sports streaming platform.

The partnership officially kicks off this Friday, March 20 as Victory+ provides regional coverage for the Spirit's first away match of the season at Racing Louisville FC. Victory+ is slated to deliver seven local Spirit broadcasts throughout the 2026 season.

In addition to regional coverage, Victory+ serves as a national broadcast partner for the NWSL, delivering 57 national matches and serving as the exclusive home of NWSL Sunday Night Soccer©, with pre-match coverage provided by CVS Health. The Spirit will be featured in nine of these marquee national windows, including four NWSL Sunday Night Soccer© matches, further cementing the platform as a premier destination for Spirit fans.

"We're thrilled to partner with Victory+ to give our fanbase a free, easily accessible way to access our matches and team content," said Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "There are going to be countless can't-miss moments this year, and the regional broadcasts on Victory+ will assure that our fanbase can watch and follow the Spirit from wherever they are."

Beyond match access, Victory+ offers a 360-degree fan experience through its NWSL Content Hub. This always-on destination pairs live matches with real-time storytelling and "live-react" creator-led coverage. By providing creators with direct access to game highlights as they happen, Victory+ turns every play into a conversation and every viewer into a participant.

"Our partnership with the Washington Spirit reinforces our commitment to expanding access and fandom for women's sports," said Katie Boes, Chief Content Officer at Victory+. "By delivering these matches free to viewers alongside creator-led programming, we're building a year-round destination for NWSL fandom."

The Spirit joins an elite professional roster on the Victory+ platform, which also serves as the broadcast partner for League One Volleyball (LOVB), the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC), Dallas Pulse of Major League Volleyball (MLV), along with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and MLB's Texas Rangers.

Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV.

Fans can learn more at washingtonspirit.com or by visiting victoryplus.com

Washington Spirit's 2026 Local Victory+ Broadcast Schedule

Friday, March 20: at Racing Louisville FC - 8:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 25: Utah Royals FC - 7:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 29: Racing Louisville FC - 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 15: at San Diego Wave FC - 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, July 3: Houston Dash - 8:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 29: at Utah Royals FC - 9:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 2: San Diego Wave FC - 4:00 p.m. ET







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