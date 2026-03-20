Gotham FC Returns Home to Host North Carolina in 2026 Home Opener

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - After opening its title defense with a road victory last weekend, Gotham FC returns home Saturday evening to host the North Carolina Courage in the club's 2026 home opener at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, with ION carrying the national broadcast.

The defending NWSL champions began the 2026 campaign with a 1-0 victory over expansion side Boston Legacy FC at Gillette Stadium. Esther González scored the match's lone goal in the 55th minute, finishing a loose ball inside the box after a cross from Lilly Reale, the reigning NWSL Rookie of the Year, forced a defensive miscue.

González's goal marked the first of the 2026 season for the Spanish international, who led Gotham FC in NWSL regular-season scoring in 2025 with 13 goals, the second-most in the league.

Gotham's defense delivered a composed performance to secure the clean sheet, with goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger anchoring the back line as the club collected three points in its season opener. The result improved Gotham's record in opening weekend matches to 7-1-3 and marked the club's first regular-season road victory since a 2-0 win over the San Diego Wave in September 2025.

Gotham enters the match carrying positive momentum at home. The club finished the 2025 season with a 4-4-5 record at Sports Illustrated Stadium while conceding just 12 goals across 13 matches. Gotham is currently unbeaten in its last five regular-season home matches, with its most recent home defeat coming Aug. 17 against the Houston Dash.

North Carolina Courage also opened its season with a victory, defeating Racing Louisville FC 2-1 on Saturday in Cary, North Carolina. Ashley Sanchez scored both goals for the Courage - including the game-winner in the 86th minute - while goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who began her professional career in New Jersey with then-Sky Blue FC and spent five seasons with the club, made several key saves in her Courage debut to help secure the result.

Gotham FC will look to improve its all-time record against North Carolina on Saturday, entering the match with a 9-13-5 mark against the Courage across all NWSL competitions.

The teams split their meetings during the 2025 regular season. Gotham earned a 3-1 victory over North Carolina the last time the sides met at Sports Illustrated Stadium, with González scoring a first-half brace before Reale added an early second-half goal. North Carolina later claimed the second meeting of the season on the final day of the regular season in Cary.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has won its last four home matches against the North Carolina Courage, matching the longest home winning streak by any team against North Carolina in all competitions (Kansas City Current, 2024-present).

Gotham FC is the fifth consecutive reigning NWSL champion to open its title defense with a win, after only one team did so previously (two draws, three losses).

Midge Purce has scored seven career goals against North Carolina in all competitions, her most against any opponent. The only player with more goals against North Carolina in all competitions is Ashley Hatch (10).

Gotham FC is one of four teams to record a clean sheet in Matchweek 1 of the NWSL season, joining Angel City FC, Portland Thorns FC and the Houston Dash.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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