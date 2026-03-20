Spirit Heads to Kentucky for First Away Match of 2026

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will travel to take on Racing Louisville FC this weekend in the club's first away match of the season. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 20, the match will stream on Victory+ with a dedicated broadcast for those locally in the DMV region as part of the Spirit's new partnership with the streamer. Fans can create a free account at VictoryPlus.com and stream tonight's match and six more this season with Spirit-specific coverage.

The Spirit

Washington enters Friday night's match coming off a tough 0-1 home loss to Portland Thorns FC in the side's first contest of the season last week at home. In the match, the Spirit managed just one shot on target despite a strong defensive performance. Only allowing three shots on target, Washington gave up the contest's lone goal in transition and was unable to equalize, dropping its first match of the year at Audi Field.

In the defending third, Rebeca Bernal was perfect in duels, winning all eight for a 100% success rate and becoming just the fifth player to accomplish this feat since the start of the 2025 season. Spirit newcomer Lucia Di Guglielmo also won eight duels, going eight for 11 in her first match in a Spirit kit.

The Spirit holds a strong 6-1-6 overall record against Racing Louisville FC across the clubs' history and hasn't lost since the first regular season meeting between the sides in 2021, currently on an 11-match unbeaten streak in the series. Washington's 7.7 percent loss rate against Louisville is tied for the lowest such rate in a single fixture in league history (minimum ten meetings). Only Seattle's success against San Diego matches the Spirit's against Racing.

Most recently, Washington advanced past Louisville in a 2025 quarterfinal match in DC after a penalty shootout. Though Louisville equalized late in the match, Washington held on for another sensational shootout performance, winning 3-1 en route to another semifinal berth. Defenders Rebeca Bernal and Esme Morgan and midfielder Hal Hershfelt all converted their penalty attempts while goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury made two more penalty saves to secure the match for the Spirit.

In the Spirit's three meetings with Racing in 2025, the side had five different goal-scorers, four of which are active for tonight's match. Midfielder Leicy Santos tallied a free kick stunner in last April's away contest before forwards Sofia Cantore and Rosemonde Kouassi netted goals in the return match at Audi Field in August. In the sides' quarterfinal meeting in November, forward Gift Monday scored the opening goal of the match.

Following tonight's match, the Spirit will return home to host Utah Royals FC at Audi Field on Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. EDT. Information on playoff tickets can be found HERE.

The Opponent

Racing Louisville FC kicked off its 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 1-2 road loss to the North Carolina Courage. Racing's Sarah Weber netted an equalizer in first half stoppage time but Louisville conceded a late goal to Ashley Sanchez to open the season with a loss.

In 2025, Louisville was led in the attack by Emma Sears, whose 12 goal contributions last season set a new club record. Sears also tallied ten goals on the year with all coming from open play. Fourteen different Louisville players scored a goal in 2025 with six scoring at least three. In her last six league matches, Weber has tallied four goal contributions including last weekend's score.

Louisville has recorded a draw in all five of its home openers in club history, tying its opponent each of the last five seasons. Three years ago, the Spirit visited Racing at Lynn Family Stadium and drew 2-2 behind an early brace from forward Ashley Hatch and two second-half goals from Louisville to save a point. Louisville matches Seattle as the only two clubs in the NWSL to have not lost a single home opener since the start of the 2021 season.

Following tonight's match, Louisville will head west to meet Seattle Reign FC in Spokane, Washington on Saturday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 6-1-6 all-time record against Racing Louisville FC with a +10 goal differential (23-13). Washington is currently on an 11-match unbeaten streak against Racing with its last loss in the series coming in May 2021.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.