Gotham FC Aims to Extend Winning Form against Boston Legacy FC

Published on May 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Gotham FC concludes a two-match homestand Saturday with a matchup against Boston Legacy FC, marking the first meeting between the clubs at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, with ION carrying the national broadcast.

Gotham FC (4-2-2, 14 points) enters the match in strong form, riding a three-game winning streak while recording clean sheets in each of those victories. The club has established itself as one of the league's top defensive sides early in the season, conceding the fewest goals in the NWSL.

Last time out, Gotham secured a 1-0 win over Racing Louisville FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium, with Jaedyn Shaw's 16th-minute goal - assisted by NWSL Rookie of the Month for April Jordynn Dudley - proving to be the difference. The assist marked Dudley's second of the season, continuing a strong start to her rookie campaign.

Boston Legacy FC (1-5-1, 4 points) arrives after earning its first win in club history, a 3-2 victory over fellow expansion club Denver Summit FC at Gillette Stadium. Bianca St-Georges' winner in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time sealed the victory and marked a milestone moment for the club.

Saturday's match marks the second meeting between Gotham FC and Boston Legacy FC. In the clubs' inaugural matchup to open the 2026 season, Gotham earned a 1-0 victory at Gillette Stadium, with Esther González scoring the decisive second-half goal to spoil Boston's debut. This weekend also represents Boston's first trip to Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Following Saturday's match, Gotham FC will travel west to face Seattle Reign FC on May 16 at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on Victory+.

Key Points:

Gotham FC is the first team in NWSL history to keep six clean sheets in the first eight matches of a season.

Gotham has allowed just one shot on target in each of its last three matches, becoming the second team in NWSL history to face fewer than two shots on target in three straight matches (Angel City - May 2022).

Jordynn Dudley has contributed to a goal in each of her last three appearances (1 goal, 2 assists), all starts, including assisting Jaedyn Shaw on Gotham FC's winning goal Sunday. Dudley is the third Gotham FC player in the last decade to contribute to a goal in three of her first four starts for the club, joining Ifeoma Onumonu (2021) and Lynn Biyendolo (2023).

Seven of Gotham's eight goals this season have come in the first half, tied for the most in the NWSL entering the weekend.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 8, 2026

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