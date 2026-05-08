Five Straight Wins: Utah Royals FC Heads to Bay FC Riding Club-Record Streak

Published on May 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (5-1-2, 16 pts) returns to the road this weekend with a trip to Northern California to face Bay FC (3-0-3, 9 pts) for the first time during the 2026 campaign on Sunday, May 10, at PayPal Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. MT.

Utah enters Sunday's contest following a commanding 2-0 home victory over Houston Dash at America First Field. The breakthrough came in the 38th minute, when Janni Thomsen intercepted a Houston pass and quickly found Mina Tanaka in the middle of the pitch. Tanaka then delivered a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Canadian forward Cloé Lacasse, who timed her run perfectly before calmly slotting her finish past the Houston goalkeeper to give Utah a 1-0 advantage.

The finish marked Lacasse's third consecutive match with a goal and Utah's first home goal scored in the opening half this season. The scoring streak also moved Lacasse one step closer to the club record for goals scored in four consecutive matches, a mark previously held by Christen Press and Amy Rodriguez during the club's original 2018-19 era. Additionally, both captain Paige Cronin and Brecken Mozingo entered the match having scored in three consecutive games during the current iteration of the club.

Utah sealed the victory in the 88th minute when Tanaka delivered a perfectly timed pass into the path of Utah native Courtney Brown, who made a dangerous run into the box before striking her finish first time past the Houston goalkeeper and into the right side of the net to give Utah a 2-0 lead. The goal marked Brown's first for Utah Royals FC in front of her hometown fans, while Tanaka recorded her second assist of the night and the first multi-assist match of her NWSL career.

With the result, Utah secured its fifth consecutive victory, marking the longest winning streak in club history and continuing the Royals' impressive run of form heading into Sunday's road match against Bay FC.

Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets and his squad now look to build on an impressive five-match winning streak, collecting 15 consecutive points alongside back-to-back clean sheets against Angel City FC and Houston Dash. The result against Houston marked the Royals' fifth consecutive victory and extended the club's unbeaten streak to six matches. Utah now aims to carry that momentum back onto the road as it looks to extend its unbeaten run to seven games while also securing a sixth straight victory.

Now in his second full season at the helm, Head Coach Coenraets continues molding a balanced squad built on defensive discipline, midfield control, and attacking creativity. Sunday's contest presents another opportunity for Utah to extend its unbeaten streak to seven matches, secure a sixth consecutive victory, and collect another crucial three points away from home.

Bay FC enters the matchup with a 3-0-3 record, most recently earning a 1-0 road victory over San Diego Wave FC after suffering back-to-back defeats against East Coast opponents. Led by Head Coach Emma Coates, Bay FC will look to build on its return to winning form and secure all three points in front of the home crowd at PayPal Park.

Sunday's contest marks the ninth match of the 2026 NWSL regular season for the Royals and the seventh for Bay FC, with both sides aiming to secure valuable early-season points and strengthen their position in the league standings.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on CBS Sports Network with Maura Sheridan and Ricky Lopez-Espin:: Utah Royals FC vs Bay FC | PayPal Park | 2:00 p.m. MT

OR

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with JP Chunga and Amber Tripp:: Utah Royals FC vs. Bay FC| PayPal Park | 1:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 1:30 p.m. MT

Following Sunday's match, Utah Royals will return to the Beehive State to host Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, May 17, at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MT, with tickets available for purchase here.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 8, 2026

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