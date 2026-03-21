Rookie Jordynn Dudley to Make Debut Start

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







A week after making her first professional appearance, rookie standout Jordynn Dudley will reach another milestone when reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET against the visiting North Carolina Courage.

The 21-year-old forward and U.S. Youth National Teamer will make her first professional start.

Dudley represents one of two changes to Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós's lineup for today's home opener at Sports Illustrated Stadium, joining defender Kayla Duran among the additions to the XI. ION will carry the national broadcast of the meeting, with ionnwsl.com streaming the game for free.

Dudley, who replaces the injured Jaedyn Shaw in the team, joins a veteran attacking group in Gotham's lineup, with 2025 leading scorer Esther González lining up with 2025 NWSL Championship MVP Rose Lavelle and Gotham playoff hero Katie Lampson among the front four. Dudley and González came on in the second half of Gotham's 1-0 season-opening win at Boston Legacy last weekend, with González scoring the game's lone goal 10 minutes after entering the game.

In the midfield, 26-year-old mainstay Jaelin Howell starts her 18th consecutive game for Gotham and her 30th NWSL match since joining the club ahead of the 2025 campaign. She partners with Savannah McCaskill, who returned to Gotham this past offseason after originally playing for the former Sky Blue FC in 2018 and 2019.

Defensively, Duran steps in for Midge Purce, who will miss Saturday's game through injury. She'll work with regular starters Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett and Jess Carter across the back line, which produced a clean sheet in a comfortable performance at Gillette Stadium in the season starter.

Ann-Katrin Berger, the veteran German goalkeeper, notched her 20th solo clean sheet for the club last week and once again protects the woodwork for Gotham.

The substitutes bench also features goalkeepers Ryan Campbell, Shelby Hogan and rookie Teagan Wy; defender Tierna Davidson; midfielders Sofia Cook, Sarah Schupansky and Talia Sommer; and forwards Khyah Harper and Andrea Kitihata.

Defenders Bruninha and Mandy Freeman; midfielders Jaedyn Shaw and Taryn Torres; and forward Midge Purce were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report. New signing Guro Reiten is awaiting visa approval before traveling to the U.S., while young forward Mak Whitham is on international duty with the U.S. Youth National Team.

Gotham FC lineup vs. North Carolina Courage30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)19 - Kayla Duran

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

13 - Savannah McCaskill

9 - Esther González

16 - Rose Lavelle (c)

2 - Jordynn Dudley

28 - Katie Lampson

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 14 - Talia Sommer, 15 - Tierna Davidson, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Andrea Kitihata, 34 - Khyah Harper







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026

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