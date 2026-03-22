Gotham FC Plays to Scoreless Draw against North Carolina Courage

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC controlled much of the proceedings Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium but tussled to a 0-0 draw against the visiting North Carolina Courage in its 2026 home opener.

On an evening full of highlights that included captain Tierna Davidson's first NWSL game in 358 days, the club celebrated its 2025 NWSL Championship in front of a club-record attendance for a home-opening match, holding a postgame ring ceremony with 10,796 on hand.

"It was a very competitive game out there today," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "We kind of neutralized each other in a lot of phases, and we needed somebody to make the difference to be able to get those three points. We weren't able to do it. They weren't able to do it. I think for us the main positive is another clean sheet. That's something we take a lot of pride in the way we play."

Gotham FC (1-0-1, 4 points) moved into fifth place in the NWSL standings with the point, joining the Houston Dash and Portland Thorns as the only teams to play two matches and not concede a goal.

On Saturday night, Gotham registered four shots in the opening 27 minutes while holding North Carolina without an attempt and maintaining a strong defensive shape, but forward Esther González narrowly missed the team's top chance with a header over the crossbar.

North Carolina generated its most dangerous moments just before halftime. In the 45th minute, a ball played across the box forced a sharp save from goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who was called into action again moments later in stoppage time to preserve the scoreless deadlock heading into the break.

Better chances were hard to come by, and the teams left the scoreless affair sharing a point. The teams combined for 23 shots, but only four landed on target, a stark contrast from two meetings last season that saw nine goals between them.

Gotham FC continues its three-match homestand with a midweek clash against expansion side Denver Summit FC, marking the first meeting between the clubs at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Victory+ will stream it live.

Key Match Points

Gotham FC recorded its largest home opener attendance in club history with 10,796 fans.

Defender Tierna Davidson made her first appearance of the season and her first since March 28, 2025, against the Houston Dash.

Forward Jordynn Dudley made her first professional start and her first start for Gotham FC.

Forward Andrea Kitahata made her professional and NWSL debut as a second-half substitute.

Midfielder Talia Sommer made her Gotham FC and NWSL debut, entering as a substitute in second-half stoppage time.

Gotham has recorded clean sheets in its first two matches this season.

Gotham FC vs North Carolina Courage

Saturday, March 21, 2026

6:32 p.m. ET kickoff

Sports Illustrated Stadium; Harrison, NJ

Attendance: 10,796

Weather: 52 degrees, partly cloudy

Gotham FC (0, 0 - 0)

North Carolina Courage (0, 0 - 0)

Gotham FC (4-2-2-2): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger; 4 - Lilly Reale, 27 - Jess Carter, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 19 - Kayla Duran (61' 24 - Andrea Kitahata); 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Savannah McCaskill (76' 34 - Khyah Harper); 9 - Esther Gonzalez (76' 21 - Sofia Cook'), 16 - Rose Lavelle (C) (90+3' 14 - Talia Sommer); 28 - Katie Lampson, 2 - Jordynn Dudley (61' 15 - Tierna Davison)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan, 12 - Ryan Campbell, 20 - Tegan Wy; 11 - Sarah Schupansky

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

North Carolina Courage (5-2-3): 1 - Kailen Sheridan; 11 - Feli Rauch (59' 3 - Sydney Schmidt), 25 - Maycee Bell, 12 - Natalia Staude, 4 - Natalie Jacobs (84' 18 - Uno Shiragaki), 13 - Ryan Williams; 14 - Carly Wickenheiser, 16 - Riley Jackson; 2 - Ashley Sanchez, 33 - Hannah Betfort (59' 10 - Evelyn Ijeh), 20 - Shinomi Koyama

Unused substitutes: 0 - Madi White, 6 - Ivy Younce, 7 - Lauryn Thompson, 15 - Payton Linnehan, 17 - Dani Weatherholt, 18 - Cortnee Vine

Head coach: Mak Lind

Stats Summary

GFC / NCC

Expected Goals: 0.64 / 1

Shots: 10 / 13

Shots on Goal: 1 / 3

Saves: 3 / 1

Corners: 4 / 2

Fouls: 10 / 10

Offside: 1 / 1

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

79' - Khyah Harper (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

North Carolina Courage

83' - Riley Jackson (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: Cristian Campo

Assistant Referee 1: A. Max Smith

Assistant Referee 2: Adam Cook

4th Official: Marie Durr

VAR: Laura Rodriguez

AVAR: Kevin Huet







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026

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