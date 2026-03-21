Kansas City Current Signs Midfielder Kelsey Branson to Short-Term Deal

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has signed midfielder Kelsey Branson to a short-term injury replacement contract, the club announced on Saturday. Her contract runs through April 20, 2026. Branson has been training with the Current since preseason as a non-rostered invitee.

Branson arrived in the Heartland following a standout career at the University of Washington where she played at from 2022-25 along KC Current defender Kolo Suliafu. Branson started 72 of her 81 career matches, totaling nearly 6,000 minutes while amassing 16 goals and 13 assists. She also helped UW set school records for shutouts (12) in 2025 and fewest goals allowed (12) in 2024.

As a senior, Branson helped lead the Huskies to the 2025 Big Ten Regular Season Championship for the first time in 25 years before helping them win their first-ever Big Ten Tournament Championship. Washington then advanced to the Elite Eight for just the third time in program history, and Branson played every minute during the team's deep NCAA Tournament run.

A native of San Diego, Calif., Branson garnered United Soccer Coaches Fourth Team All-North Region and All-Big Ten Third Team laurels in 2025. She was also named to the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team in 2022.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026

Kansas City Current Signs Midfielder Kelsey Branson to Short-Term Deal - Kansas City Current

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