Three players make NWSL debuts in scoreless draw

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









North Carolina Courage defender Sydney Schmidt

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Katie Schroeck) North Carolina Courage defender Sydney Schmidt(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Katie Schroeck)

HARRISON, N.J. - The North Carolina Courage drew Gotham FC, 0-0, in a back-and-forth match at Sports Illustrated Stadium Saturday night.

Both teams had solid chances to score, with the Courage narrowly outshooting Gotham, 13-10, but both keepers stood tall in net to keep clean sheets.

Three players made their NWSL debuts for the Courage in Saturday's match with Sydney Schmidt, Evelyn Ijeh, and Uno Shiragaki all appearing as second-half substitutes. Schmidt had one of the Courage's best chances of the night, firing a first-time effort from outside the box narrowly over the bar.

The Courage will return home to face Bay FC on Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here.

Match Notes:

- Sydney Schmidt, Evelyn Ijeh, and Uno Shiragaki all made their NWSL debuts as second-half substitutes.

- Kailen Sheridan became the fourth goalkeeper in NWSL history to eclipse 15,000 NWSL regular season minutes in the 2' of Saturday's match.

Box Score:

NCC (5-2-3): Kailen Sheridan; Feli Rauch (Sydney Schmidt - 59'), Natalie Jacobs © (Uno Shiragaki - 84'), Maycee Bell, Natalia Staude, Ryan Williams; Carly Wickenheiser, Riley Jackson; Shinomi Koyama, Ashley Sanchez, Hannah Betfort (Evelyn Ijeh - 59')

Subs Not Used: Madi White, Ivy Younce, Lauryn Thompson, Payton Linnehan, Dani Weatherholt, Cortnee Vine

GFC (4-2-2-2): Ann-Katrin Berger; Lilly Reale, Jess Carter, Emily Sonnett, Kayla Duran (Andrea Kitahata - 61'); Savannah McCaskill (Khyah Harper - 77'), Jaelin Howell; Esther González (Sofia Cook - 77'), Rose Lavelle © (Talia Sommer - 90' +3'); Katie Lampson, Jordynn Dudley (Tierna Davidson - 61')

Subs Not Used: Shelby Hogan, Sarah Schupansky, Ryan Campbell, Teagan Wy

Score:

NCC: 0

GFC: 0

Goals:

NCC: -

GFC: -

Cautions:

NCC: R. Jackson - 83'

GFC: K. Harper - 80'

Ejections:

NCC: -

GFC: -

Venue (Location): Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison, New Jersey)

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026

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