Boston Legacy Fall to Houston Dash in First Away Trip

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







(Houston, TX) - It was a game of continued learning as Boston Legacy FC took their first ever road trip to play away at the Houston Dash.

The Legacy began their first ever away game with four changes from their previous lineup against Gotham FC. Hanson, MA native Sammy Smith earned her first ever start both for the club and in an NWSL game, while Amanda Gutierres also saw her first start in NWSL after previously entering the game as a sub. Also switching things up as starters this time were Josefine Hasbo and Barb Olivieri.

Houston started the game at a high tempo, pressuring the Legacy deep in their own box, but the Legacy responded with a breakout ball from deep in the 7' that generated an early chance for Gutierres. As the Dash continued their own pressure, Jorelyn Carabalí's tackle in the box resulted in a penalty given. Goalkeeper Casey Murphy stepped up in the 13' on Malia Berkely's penalty to make the diving save.

Again the Legacy withstood Dash pressure while looking to pick their moments and either play in over the top or try to build through the wings. In the 37', a Dash set piece sent in a long ball that took an odd bounce past Murphy, but a collision with an onrushing Maggie Graham was called as a foul and the scoreline remained 0-0.

However, the Dash were able to open their scoring account in the 43' to make 1-0. The Legacy turned up the pressure in response, particularly trying to up the tempo to close out all 10 minutes of stoppage, but the half ended still at 1-0.

In the second half, the Legacy made their first substitute in the 56' as AÏssata Traoré came in for Aleigh Gambone and quickly showed off her dangerous presence in the central channel in front of goal.

The Dash scored twice more as van Zanten scored again to make it 2-0 in the 60' off a redirected ball, while Kat Rader made it 3-0 in the 65'.

In the 66' Boston made a double sub with Amanda Allen in for fellow Canadian Nichelle Prince, and Laurel Ansbrow making her Legacy debut as she came in for Josefine Hasbo. Traoré made several energizing moves in the attacking third trying to put the ball into space in front of the goal. The Legacy used their third sub window in the 80', with Ella Stevens entering for Gutierres, but weren't able to find the back of the net, and the game ended at 3-0.

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots: Boston Legacy 11, Houston Dash 16

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 2, Houston Dash 7

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 5, Houston Dash 3

Fouls: Boston Legacy 17, Houston Dash 16

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 2, Houston Dash 1

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 4, Houston Dash 2

UP NEXT

The Legacy return to Boston to play the Utah Royals at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 28 at 12 PM ET.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026

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