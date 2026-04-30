Boston Legacy FC Takes on Rival Expansion Team Denver Summit at Home

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







May 3, 2026

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live on CBS Sports

LAST MATCH: On Wednesday, the Legacy hosted the North Carolina Courage at Gillette Stadium. A 2-2 draw, the game marked Boston's first multi-goal match and resulted in their first point on the season. Boston ended Carolina's two-game road shutout streak with early goals from Alba Caño and Boston local Sammy Smith - Nichelle Prince assisted on both.

THIS MATCH: The Legacy will play their second consecutive home game at Gillette, still seeking their first win as they host Denver Summit FC. 2026 marks the inaugural season for both clubs, founded as expansion teams in 2023 and 2025, respectively. Earlier this season, both franchises boasted impressive attendance numbers in their home openers, breaking the league record in quick succession.

QUICK NUMBERS:

Boston's 2-2 tie with the Courage featured debut goals from both Caño and Smith

Nichelle Prince's two assists in the first 15 minutes were the fastest any NWSL player has recorded two assists in a match, beating the previous record of Katy Freels accumulating two assists in 17 minutes in 2013

Boston's 27 shots at Chicago on 4/25 leads the league this season

NEXT UP: Boston heads to New York to face Gotham FC on Saturday, May 9, at Sports Illustrated Stadium. In their last meeting, Boston fell 0-1 to the reigning champs at home on March 14 - the first game of the Legacy season and franchise.

Single-game match credential applications for the 2026 NWSL season can be found on our. Please note that applying for a credential does not guarantee approval. The deadline for a single-game credential is 72 hours before each home game. Legacy vs Summit credentials will close tonight, 4/30, 8 PM ET.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026

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