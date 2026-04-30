Spirit Takes Third Straight Win, Keeps Fourth Straight Clean Sheet

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Spirit tallied its third straight win and a club record fourth straight clean sheet with a 1-0 victory over Racing Louisville FC at Audi Field on Wednesday night. Washington is now unbeaten in six straight with 12 points on the table across that span.

A rainy evening at Audi Field set up for a competitive matchup against Louisville. Action began in the eighth minute, when Trinity Rodman fired a running shot that sailed high. Only one minute later, Rodman sent a cross into the box to Sofia Cantore, whose shot was blocked by a defender before it could reach the frame.

Washington later broke through in the 15th minute when Cantore made a run down the right side of the box and sent a cross to Rodman, whose strike into the corner of the frame marked her second goal in as many matches and gave the home side the early lead. The Spirit closed the first half with a series of promising shots from Cantore and Rosemonde Kouassi, but neither were able to find the back of the net to extend their team's lead.

The Spirit made two changes at full back going into the second half. Paige Metayer came on for Lucia Di Guglielmo and Gabrielle Carle for Kate Wiesner. It was the substitute Metayer who got involved right away registering the first shot of the second half but was saved by Louisville keeper Jordyn Bloomer.

Andi Sullivan made her first appearance at Audi Field since September 2024, subbing on for Rebeca Bernal in the 63rd minute to a roar from the DC faithful. Play was halted shortly after when Louisville was awarded a penalty kick after a called foul in the box. Following a VAR review, it was determined that Hal Hershfelt made a legal challenge in the box, and the Spirit dodged a penalty.

Fresh off her goal last week against Kansas City, Claudia Martínez was subbed on in the 80th minute for Kouassi as the Spirit looked for a second goal. The last Spirit substitute was a swap at striker as Gift Monday came on for Cantore. After seven minutes of added time, the match ended 1-0 making it three wins out of three matches in April and four consecutive clean sheets for Sandy MacIver and the Spirit defending third. Hal Hershfelt also made her 50th regular season appearance and completed five successful tackles, capping off a full team display.

Next up, the Spirit will start a long stretch of away fixtures, traveling to Orlando for a match against the Pride on Saturday, May 2. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. EDT and air on ION. Washington will then travel to Seattle, San Diego and Pachuca before returning home to Audi Field on Saturday, May 30.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. EDT

Weather: Rainy, high-50s

Lineups:

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 6 - Kate Wiesner (26 - Paige Metayer, 46'); 24 - Esme Morgan; 9 - Tara Rudd; 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo (14 - Gabrielle Carle, 46'); 4 - Rebeca Bernal (12 - Andi Sullivan, 63'); 10 - Leicy Santos; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 2 - Trinity Rodman; 27 - Sofia Cantore (21 - Gift Monday, 87'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (11 - Claudia Martínez, 80')

Unused Substitutes: 31 - Kaylie Collins; 5 - Élisabeth Tsé; 16 - Tamara Bolt; 35 - Madison Haugen

LOU: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 12 - Quincy McMahon (8 - Courtney Petersen, 66'); 3 - Arin Wright; 5 - Ellie Jean; 2 - Lauren Milliet; 26 - Taylor Flint; 9 - Kayla Fischer; 10 - Macey Hodge (11 - Taylor White, 78'); 4 - Makenna Morris (6 - Ella Haase, 66'); 42 - Sarah Weber (20 - Katie O'Kane, 46'); 13 - Emma Sears (88 - Audrey McKeen, 78')

Unused Substitutes: 1 - Maddie Prohaska; 16 - Maja Lardner; 19 - Avery Ciorbu; 23 - Macy Blackburn

Stats Summary: WAS / LOU

Shots: 13 / 6

Shots On Goal: 5 / 1

Saves: 1 / 4

Fouls: 13 / 13

Offsides: 1 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Trinity Rodman - 10' - Yellow Card

LOU - Kayla Fischer - 34' - Yellow Card







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.