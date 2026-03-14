Seattle Reign FC and FOX 13 Seattle Announce Local Broadcast Schedule for 2026 NWSL Season

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC and FOX 13 Seattle today announced that seven matches from the club's 2026 NWSL season will air locally across the region as the partnership enters its second year. The slate begins with the club's season opener on the road against the Orlando Pride on Sunday, March 15 (1:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, Victory+), marking the first match available on FOX 13+ (KZJO ch. 22.1/cable 110) this season.

Now in year two of a multi-year regional broadcast agreement, FOX 13 continues to serve as the club's Official Flagship Local Broadcast Partner, expanding access to professional women's soccer for fans throughout the Pacific Northwest through free, over-the-air television and streaming coverage.

"Our partnership with FOX 13 has played an important role in making Seattle Reign FC more accessible to fans across our region," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "As the women's game continues to grow, ensuring our matches are available to viewers throughout the Pacific Northwest strengthens the connection between our club and community. With FOX also bringing FIFA Men's World Cup programming to Seattle this summer, this partnership helps place our club at the center of an exciting moment for soccer in our city."

The local broadcast schedule begins with the club's 2026 season opener on the road against the Orlando Pride on Sunday, March 15 (1:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, Victory+). The slate also includes a special early-season matchup played at ONE Spokane Stadium when Reign FC hosts the Kansas City Current on Wednesday, March 25 (6:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+).

"We are proud to return as the home of Seattle Reign FC and provide exclusive access to their games," said SVP and General Manager of KCPQ FOX 13 Seattle Michael Lewis. "With the FIFA World Cup less than 100 days away, FOX 13 is thrilled to be the go-to station for fans embracing this growing sport on all levels.

In addition to airing live over-the-air on FOX 13+ (KZJO ch. 22.1/cable 110), matches will also be available to stream for free through the FOX LOCAL app, which is available on iPhone, Android and CTV streaming devices (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung TVs and Vizio TVs), providing additional accessibility for fans across Washington and the broader Pacific Northwest.

2026 SEATTLE REIGN FC MATCHES ON FOX 13+ (KZJO ch. 22.1/cable 110)

Sunday, March 15 - at Orlando Pride

Wednesday, March 25 - vs. Kansas City Current

Friday, May 1 - at Houston Dash

Sunday, July 26 - at San Diego Wave FC

Wednesday, August 19 - at Racing Louisville FC

Wednesday, September 16 - at Angel City FC

Friday, October 23 - at Utah Royals FC

RETURNING BROADCAST TEAM

The 2026 broadcasts will once again feature the same experienced commentary team that led Reign FC coverage for FOX 13+ (KZJO ch. 22.1/cable 110) during the 2025 season, bringing continuity and familiarity for fans across the region.

Steve Schlanger - Play-by-Play

Steve Schlanger returns as the play-by-play voice for Reign FC local broadcasts. A veteran national broadcaster, Schlanger has called matches and major events across NBC Sports, FOX Sports and ESPN. His soccer play-by-play experience spans some of the game's biggest competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Copa América, Copa Libertadores, Concacaf Champions League and NCAA men's and women's soccer.

Laura Schott - Analyst

Laura Schott returns as analyst and color commentator for Reign FC broadcasts. A former professional player and capped forward with the U.S. Women's National Team, Schott brings more than two decades of experience in coaching and broadcasting. She spent over 20 years coaching at the NCAA level, capturing four conference championships during her career. Schott has also served as a television analyst covering the NWSL, USL and NCAA soccer. A standout player at the University of California, Berkeley, she remains the program's all-time leading scorer and was inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame.

Kelyn Rowe - Analyst

Kelyn Rowe also returns as an analyst for Reign FC broadcasts. A 12-year Major League Soccer veteran, Rowe provides firsthand insight from his professional playing career and currently serves as an analyst for Sounders FC radio broadcasts. Before turning professional, Rowe played collegiate soccer at UCLA.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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