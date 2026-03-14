Denver Summit FC Announces Roster Ahead of Inaugural Season

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







Denver Summit FC announced today the club's roster ahead of its inaugural 2026 season. Summit FC will open its first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) campaign this Saturday, March 14 at 4:30 p.m. MT, traveling to face Bay FC in the club's debut match live on ION and The Spot Denver 3.

The inaugural roster includes four Colorado natives in forward Ally Brazier (Colorado Springs), defender Janine Sonis (Highlands Ranch), goalkeeper Jordan Nytes (Aurora) and midfielder Meg Boade (Lone Tree). Midfielder Jordan Baggett (Highlands Ranch) is also a part of Denver Summit FC's roster, but is out on maternity leave, while midfielder Lindsey Heaps (Golden) will join the team this summer.

Sonis (Racing Louisville FC), Brazier (Orlando Pride), Boade (Washington Spirit), defender Kaleigh Kurtz (NC Courage), defender Carson Pickett (Orlando Pride), goalkeeper Abby Smith (Houston Dash), defender Camryn Biegalski (Chicago Stars FC), and defender Megan Reid (Angel City FC) all join Summit FC from fellow NWSL clubs.

Eight players are slated to make their NWSL debuts after beginning their professional careers in other leagues, including forward Lourdes Bosch (Melbourne City FC), midfielder Natasha "Tash" Flint (Tampa Bay Sun), defender Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain), midfielder Nahikari García (Nottingham Forest FC), forward Melissa Kössler (TSG Hoffenheim), defender Ayo Oke (Pachuca Femenil), goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus) and midfielder Emma Regan (AFC Toronto).

Midfielder Jasmine Aikey (Stanford), midfielder Devin Lynch (Duke), midfielder Yuna McCormack (Florida State), defender Natalie Means (Georgetown), Nytes (Colorado) and forward Olivia Thomas (North Carolina) join the squad from the college ranks and will make their professional debuts with the club.

2026 DENVER SUMMIT FC ROSTER BY POSITION:

Goalkeepers (3): Jordan Nytes, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Abby Smith

Defenders (8): Camryn Biegalski, Eva Gaetino, Kaleigh Kurtz, Natalie Means, Ayo Oke, Carson Pickett, Megan Reid, Janine Sonis

Midfielders (8): Jasmine Aikey, Meg Boade, Tash Flint, Nahikari García, Devin Lynch, Yuna McCormack, Emma Regan, Lourdes Bosch

Forward (3): Ally Brazier, Melissa Kössler, Olivia Thomas,

Unavailable (3): Jordan Baggett (maternity leave), Lindsey Heaps (June contract), Faith Webber (on loan to Tampa Bay in the USL)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.