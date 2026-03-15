Utah Royals Fall 2-1 in Season Opener at Kansas City Current

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Kansas City, Missouri - Utah Royals FC (0-1-0, 0 pt, 14th NWSL) fell to Kansas City Current (1-0-0, 3 pts, 1st NWSL) in a 2-1 loss to kick off the 2026 NWSL season at CPKC Stadium.

Three of the newest members of Royalty debuted in the Starting XI for the 2026 NWSL season opener: DF Kameron Simmonds, MF Madison Hammond, and FW Kiana Palacios, with Simmonds and Palacios also making their NWSL debuts. Tatumn Milazzo also made her debut for Utah in the starting lineup after getting sidelined with a season-ending injury to start the 2025 season.

Milazzo added a cherry on top of her Royals debut by scoring the opening goal of the 2026 season in the 35th minute to give Utah the lead going into the break. The goal marked the first ever that the Royals have scored on the Current.

Janni Thomsen was the first off the Royals' bench in the second half, subbing on for Simmonds, who came off in the 61st minute.

Kalea Eichenburger came on in the 83rd minute for her professional debut after signing a National Team Replacement Player contract, subbing in for Palacios who made her presence felt in her debut, particularly in the press.

Two goals from Croix Bethune and Ally Sentnor in the second half was enough to give Kansas City three points in their 2026 season home opener.

The Royals head back to Sandy to take on the San Diego Wave at America First Field on Sunday March 22nd before visiting Washington Spirit on Wed. March 25th. Kickoff for the 22nd is slated for 5:00 p.m. MT; tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

UTA 1: 2 KC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

UTA: Tatumn Milazzo (Cloé Lacasse) 35': Playing off a corner kick from Brecken Mozingo, Cloé Lacasse sends the ball soaring from the left corner of the 18, where Tatumn Milazzo beat Kansas City GK Lorena da Silva Leite with a header landing just inside the left goal post.

KC: Croix Bethune (Kayla Sharples) 57': Following a corner kick, KC DF Kayla Sharples made a headed pass to Bethune, who made a left footed strike from the center of the box, landing the ball in the bottom left corner of the net.

KC: Ally Sentor (Debhina) 69': With a short pass in the box from Debhina, center forward Ally Sentor dribbled back to the top of the box, opening up space to turn around and send a strike across URFC defense and into the bottom left corner of the goal.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mia Justus, Kameron Simmonds (Janni Thomsen 60'), Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava ©, Tatumn Milazzo (Ana Tejada 74'), Madison Hammond, Cece Delzer, Lara Prašnikar (Aria Nagai 73'), Brecken Mozingo (KK Ream 82'), Cloé Lacasse, Kiana Palacios (Kalea Eichenberger 82')

Subs not used: DeAira Jackson, Paige Cronin

Kansas City Current (4-2-3-1): Lorena da Silva Leite, Ellie Bravo-Young, Gabrielle Robinson, Kayla Sharples, Izzy Rodriguez, Bayley Feist, Katie Scott (Elizabeth Ball 77'), Croix Bethune, Debinha ©, Michelle Cooper (Haley Hopkins 45'), Ally Sentnor (Gianna Paul 88')

Subs not used: Marisa Jordan, Laney Rouse, Amelia White, Kolo Suliafu, P. Hocking, Kyra Carusa

Stats Summary: UTA / KC

Possession: 51 / 49

Shots: 12 / 18

Shots on Goal: 4 / 5

Corner Kicks: 6 / 8

Fouls: 8 / 15

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

KC: Katie Scott (Yellow Card, 52')







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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