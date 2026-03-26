Utah Royals Forward KK Ream Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces forward KK Ream has been placed on the season-ending injury list.
Ream suffered a torn ACL in training and will undergo surgery to repair the ligament. The 16-year-old forward will work closely with the Royals medical team to return to play.
After signing her first pro deal in the winter of 2024, Ream became the youngest player in Royals history and went on to become the youngest goalscorer in league history.
Fans who wish to send a message of support to KK can use this link.
The Royals remain on the road to face Boston Legacy FC on Saturday, March 28 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 10:00 a.m. MT on ESPN2. The team then returns to America First Field to host Chicago Stars FC on Friday, April 3.
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