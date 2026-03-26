Bay FC Signs Midfielder Claire Hutton to Five-Year Contract Through 2030 season

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has signed midfielder Claire Hutton to a new five-year contract, keeping her with the club through the 2030 NWSL season. Hutton joined Bay FC via transfer from the Kansas City Current Feb. 11 and has appeared in each of the club's first two matches of the 2026 season against Denver Summit FC and Angel City FC.

"Claire is an excellent player, and we're absolutely delighted to have her sign a new five-year contract with Bay FC," said head coach Emma Coates. "She's already made a strong impact at the club, and I believe what she brings will not only benefit us now but continue to shape our success for years to come. This is another important step in building something truly special here, and Claire is a big part of that vision."

"I am excited to make this commitment to Bay FC," said Hutton. "This is a club with real ambition, and I've felt a strong belief in both the team and my development since day one. This felt like a true two-way investment, with the club believing in me and me believing in what we are building here. I'm eager to continue building with this group, pushing for success, and representing the Bay Area over the next five years."

Hutton's transfer to Bay FC represented one of the largest intra-league moves in NWSL history, with $1.1 million in transfer funds going to Kansas City for the Bethlehem, N.Y. native. Hutton joined Bay FC on the heels of a stellar sophomore campaign, earning a spot on the NWSL Best XI First Team and a nomination for Midfielder of the Year. With her new club, Hutton has played every minute across two matches to open the 2026 season. She's excelled on the defensive end, ranking first league-wide in duels won (20), tackles won (8) and fifth in recoveries (19).

Hutton has continued to represent the United States internationally. She appeared in two matches for the U.S. as it claimed the 2026 SheBelieves Cup earlier this month, coming off the bench vs. Argentina before starting vs. Concacaf rival Canada. In January, she became the youngest player to wear the captain's armband for the USWNT in the second half of its Jan. 24 friendly vs. Paraguay.

Hutton and her Bay FC teammates are back in action this Saturday, March 28 at the North Carolina Courage in Week 3 of the 2026 NWSL season. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+, Bay FC's Official Streaming Partner, as well as NWSL+. The club returns home for its Hello Kitty Match Sunday, April 5 vs. the Washington Spirit at PayPal Park. Tickets are available at Bay FC.com/tickets, including a special Hello Kitty© x Bay FC ticket bundle including a limited-edition blanket while supplies last.







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