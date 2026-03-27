Houston Dash Head West for Showdown with Angel City FC on Friday

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to California on Friday, March 27 to face Angel City FC at BMO Stadium, with kickoff set for 9 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the match live on Prime Video and Friday's matchup features the final two unbeaten teams in league play with a perfect six-point start to the 2026 season.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs Angel City FC

WHEN:

Friday, March 27- 9:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

Prime Video: Mike Watts and Jill Loyden

Global Feed: JP Dellacamera and Gary Bailey

Houston enters the match with early momentum, opening the season with back-to-back victories for the first time in club history. The Dash's 3-0 win in their home opener on Saturday marked their first home-opening victory since 2017 and their highest-scoring performance since 2024. Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten led the attack with a brace, becoming the first Dash player since Ebony Salmon (2022) to score multiple goals at home.

The attack has also been fueled by emerging contributors. Midfielder Linda Ullmark recorded her first professional assist, while forward Kat Rader added a goal and an assist, becoming the first rookie to score in league play this season. Defender Leah Klenke continued her strong start with a second consecutive start, finishing with seven recoveries and one interception in her Shell Energy Stadium debut.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026

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