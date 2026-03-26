San Diego Wave FC Defeats Portland Thorns FC 3-1 at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC are all smiles after a goal against Portland Thorns FC 3-1

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC are all smiles after a goal against Portland Thorns FC 3-1(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC defeated the Portland Thorns FC 3-1 on Wednesday night at Snapdragon Stadium. Goals from Dudinha, Lia Godfrey, and Melanie Barcenas secured the Wave's win in front of the home crowd.

San Diego struck early in the second minute when Dudinha found the back of the net for the second consecutive match, marking the earliest goal scored in a Wave FC match this season and the third-fastest goal in Club history.

Portland would respond in the eighth minute when an errant touch was picked off by Peitra Tordin, who drove down the field and fired a shot to level the match.

The Wave regained the lead in the 27th minute following sustained pressure in the attacking third. After a shot on frame from Gia Corley and a follow-up attempt from Ludmila that struck the crossbar, Dudinha calmly collected the loose ball and slipped a pass to Godfrey, who finished to give the Wave a 2-1 advantage.

San Diego sealed the win in the 82nd minute when Kenza Dali delivered a perfectly weighted ball through to Melanie Barcenas. The hometown teenager saw her first attempt saved, but recovered the rebound and finished to record her first goal of the 2026 season and the third of her career.

Next on the schedule: The Wave will host its second match of the week at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 28 at 5:45 p.m. PT when Chicago Stars FC comes to San Diego. The game will be broadcast live on ION and tickets for the matches can be purchased here.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Forward Dudinha scored the fastest goal of the season in tonight's match, netting her second in two straight matches. The goal marked the Club's third-fastest goal in Wave history.

Dudinha's multi-goal contribution (1g, 1a) tonight, marks the third Wave FC player in Club history to record multi-goal contributions (goal and assist) in a single game, joining Alex Morgan (9 games) and Delphine Cascarino (3 games).

In her first start, midfielder Lia Godfrey scored her second goal in two straight matches - the only rookie to do so in the league this season.

Godfrey's first two career NWSL goals were both game-winning goals, making her just the sixth rookie in league history to accomplish the feat.

Forward Melanie Barcenas scored her first goal of the season.

Midfielder Gia Corley earned her first assist of the 2026 season.

Dudinha recorded her first assist of the 2026 season.

Midfielders Kimmi Ascanio and Lia Godfrey earned their first starts of the 2026 season. Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 3:1 Portland Thorns FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Dudinha (2) (Corley, 1) 2'

POR - Tordin (2) 8'

SD - Godfrey (2) (Dudinha, 1) 27'

SD - Barcenas (1) 82'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Morroni (Caution) 54'

POR - Moultrie (Caution) 61'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Freeman, D Morroni (Harrison 90+2'), D McNabb, D Wesley, D Van Zanten (Pickett 65'), M Dali ©, M Corley (Fusco 90+2'), M Ascanio, F Dudinha (Barcenas 77'), F Ludmila, F Godfrey (Portilho 77')

Subs not used: GK Agudelo, D Arias, M Wyanalda, M Fazer

Portland Thons FC: GK Messner, D Müller (McKenzie 57'), D Hiatt, D Obaze, D Vignola (Perry 78'), M Fleming, M Harvey (Castellanos HT), M Turner (Padelski 68'), F Moultrie, F Alidou (Wilson HT), F Tordin

Subs not used: GK Wood, D Calzada, D Immethun, F Loboa

Stats Summary: SD / POR

Shots: 18/16

Shots on Target: 11/4

Saves: 3/8

Corners: 3/6

Fouls: 9/14

Offsides: 1/2

Possession: 65% / 35%

Attendance: 8,428

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026

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