Chicago Stars FC Fall at Home to Orlando Pride, 0-3

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fell 0-3 to Orlando Pride tonight. Three first-half goals secured the visitors a win despite multiple promising shots on goal for Chicago.

Orlando capitalized by with goals from Barbra Banda, Jacqueline Ovalle and Hannah Anderson. The Stars found a chance early with Ryan Gareis getting a service from midfield, outrunning her defender and attacking up the left side, but her shot from distance went over the crossbar, leaving the Stars scoreless in the first half.

The Stars were reenergized after the break with chances from Ivonne Chacón, Julia Grosso and Jameese Joseph coming within five minutes of the first touch. The rest of the match was give-and-go, with neither side breaking through before the final whistle. Jenna Bike and Chacón saw the pitch for the first time in 2026, with the former making her first appearance since returning from injury.

Chicago now sets off on a two-match away trip, taking on San Diego Wave FC March 28 at 7:45 p.m. CT and Utah Royals FC April 3 at 8 p.m. CT.

MATCH NOTES:

Jenna Bike and Ivonne Chacón made their season debuts with the Stars tonight

Ivonne Chacón had a perfect passing accuracy in the match

Next Match

San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Stars FC, Saturday, March 28, at 7:45 p.m. CT at Snapdragon Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 0 0

ORL 3 0 3

Scoring Summary:

CHI:

ORL: 13' Barbra Banda (Ally Lemos), 22' Jacqueline Ovalle (Solai Washington), 35' Hannah Anderson (Jacqueline Ovalle)

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 45+7' Jameese Joseph (Yellow Card), 72' Brianna Pinto (Yellow Card)

ORL:

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Tessa Dellarose, Sam Staab, Bea Franklin (45' Aaliyah Farmer), Michelle Alozie (52' Jenna Bike), Maitane, Manaka Hayashi (45' Ivonne Chacón), Ryan Gareis (62' Emma Egizii), Julia Grosso (84' Micayla Johnson), Jameese Joseph, Brianna Pinto

ORL: Anna Moorhouse, Cori Dyke, Hannah Anderson, Hailie Mace (71' Rafelle), Oihane Hernández, Haley McCutcheon, Angelina (62' Summer Yates), Ally Lemos, Solai Washington (71' Seven Castain), Jacqueline Ovalle (82' Julie Doyle), Barbra Banda (82' Marta)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026

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