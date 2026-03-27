San Diego Wave FC to Host Chicago Stars FC on Saturday Night

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC return to Snapdragon Stadium for its 100th regular season match and its third match in seven days to host Chicago Stars FC on Saturday, March 28. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on ION.

San Diego and Chicago faced off twice during the 2025 NWSL regular season, with the Wave earning victories in both matchups by a combined score of 9-1 (3-0, 6-1). The results highlight San Diego's attacking success in the series of nine goals against Chicago in 2025 were the most by a team the regular season after failing to score against that same opponent the previous year.

Last Time Out:

San Diego is coming into Saturday's match on a two-game win streak after earning a 2-1 road win over Utah Royals on Sunday night and a 3-1 victory over Portland Thorns FC on Wednesday night. In the Wave's last match against the Thorns, San Diego struck early in just the second minute as Dudinha found the back of the net for the second consecutive match. Portland responded just six minutes later when Pietra Tordin picked the ball off at midfield and dribbled down field to find the equalizer. It was rookie Lia Godfrey who helped San Diego regain the lead in the 27th minute when a rebounding ball fell to her feet to slot home. The Wave sealed the result in the 82nd minute as Kenza Dali slipped a perfect pass through the defense to second half substitute Melanie Barcenas who capitalized on a rebound of her initial shot to secure the 3-1 win in front of the home crowd for the first time this season.

Chicago enters the match following a 3-0 defeat to the Orlando Pride on Wednesday, March 25. Orlando secured all three of its goals in the first half, finding the back of the net in the 13th, 22nd, and 35th minute. Prior to the Stars' loss on Wednesday night, the Club took down the back-to-back NWSL Shield Winners the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22 in a 2-1 win, extending their unbeaten run at home to nine matches.

Players to Watch:

Dudinha has found strong form early in the 2026 season, scoring in back-to-back matches, including the opening goal in San Diego's win over Portland. Rookie Lia Godfrey has also made an immediate impact, scoring in consecutive matches, while Melanie Barcenas added her first goal of the season in the Club's last outing.

Two players who have caught the eye for Chicago Stars this season are Tessa Dellarose and Jordyn Huitema. The two players are the team's joint top scorers with one goal. Dellarose scored the first goal of the match against the Current on Sunday, March 22 and Huitema found the game-winner seven minutes later.

How to Watch:

San Diego Wave FC will host Chicago Stars FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 28. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on ION.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026

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