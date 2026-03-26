Houston Dash Head West for Showdown with Angel City FC on Friday

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to California on Friday, March 27 to face Angel City FC at BMO Stadium, with kickoff set for 9 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the match live on Prime Video and Friday's matchup features two of the league's three remaining teams with a perfect six-point start to the 2026 season.

Houston enters the match with early momentum, opening the season with back-to-back victories for the first time in club history. The Dash's 3-0 win in their home opener on Saturday marked their first home-opening victory since 2017 and their highest-scoring performance since 2024. Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten led the attack with a brace, becoming the first Dash player since Ebony Salmon (2022) to score multiple goals at home.

The attack has also been fueled by emerging contributors. Midfielder Linda Ullmark recorded her first professional assist, while forward Kat Rader added a goal and an assist, becoming the first rookie to score in league play this season. Defender Leah Klenke continued her strong start with a second consecutive start, finishing with seven recoveries and one interception in her Shell Energy Stadium debut.

Defensively, Houston has set the tone early. The team enters Friday's match with consecutive clean sheets, anchored by captain Jane Campbell, who recorded her 44th career shutout on Saturday. The Dash shot stopper has the fifth most shutouts in NWSL history. Saturday also marked the professional debut of defender Cate Hardin, one of five first-year players to debut for the club this season.

Houston will look to carry that momentum into a challenging road test in Los Angeles. Houston's last victory at BMO Stadium came in 2024 following a late goal from Paige Nielsen-her first for the club following a deadline trade that April. Nielsen has since gone on to earn back-to-back Defender of the Year honors for the Dash.

Angel City enters the match in similar form, opening the season with two wins, including a 3-1 road victory over Bay FC last weekend. Sveindís Jónsdóttir scored twice in that match, while Gisele Thompson added her first goal of the season. Kennedy Fuller has also contributed two assists in the early stages of the campaign. The team opened the season with a 4-0 victory at home against Chicago Stars FC.

Angel City is led by head coach Alexander Straus, who enters his first full season with the club. Defender Emily Sams, a 2024 NWSL champion with the Orlando Pride, highlights a group that has quickly found its rhythm to start the year. Angel City will visit Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 23 for the second meeting of the regular season.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, April 3 to host Racing Louisville for the first of two Pups at the Pitch matches this season. This is the final home match prior to the FIFA window in April. Tickets for the April 3 match and all Houston Dash matches are available HERE via Tixr, the Club's new official ticket partner.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026

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