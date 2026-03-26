Orlando Pride Earn First Win of 2026 Campaign in 3-0 Win over Chicago Stars FC

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







EVANSTON, Ill. - The Orlando Pride (0-1-1, 1 point) earned its first win of the season, defeating Chicago Stars FC (1-1-0, 3 points) via a 3-0 scoreline on Wednesday night at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill. Barbra Banda, Jacquie Ovalle and Hannah Anderson got on the scoreboard as Orlando ended the Stars' nine-game unbeaten run at home.

The Pride opened the scoring early after capitalizing on a Chicago turnover. Midfielder Ally Lemos collected the loose ball and quickly connected with Banda, who turned under pressure, took a composed touch and finished cleanly while being challenged by a defender. The goal marked Banda's third in as many matches to begin the season, while Lemos earned the first assist of her professional career.

Orlando doubled its advantage through an impressive sequence initiated by rookie Solai Washington. Making her first professional start, Washington drove the ball toward the endline and delivered a precise low cross into the box. Ovalle met the service with a back-heel flick, guiding the ball past the Chicago goalkeeper for her first goal of the season. The play also earned Washington her first professional assist.

Ovalle continued her standout performance in the second half, delivering an inswinging corner that led directly to Orlando's third goal. Anderson broke free from her defender and volleyed Ovalle's service into the back of the net, securing the first goal of her professional career in her return to Chicago for the first time since being traded to the Pride from the Stars during the offseason. The assist was Ovalle's second of the season, giving her three goal contributions across Orlando's last two matches.

The Pride will now continue its two-game road trip, traveling next to Sports Illustrated Stadium to take on Gotham FC on Sunday, March 29. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Victory+.

Goal Highlights:

Barbra Banda (Ally Lemos) 13' - ORL 1, CHI 0

Jacquie Ovalle (Solai Washington) 22' - ORL 2, CHI 0

Hannah Anderson (Jacquie Ovalle) 35' - ORL 3, CHI 0

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"I thought we were terrific. We wanted to start off on the right foot. Getting that three-nil lead in the first half really gave us a foundation to go on and win the game. Second half was obviously a little different because Chicago are going to put on a bit more pressure and we had to weather a storm in that sense and I felt we handled it really well. It was nice to get some players onto the pitch, as well, and allow us to rest a few players in the lead up to Sunday's game. Overall, really pleased. A lot of great performances. It has been coming as well. We have been disappointed with the results and not the performances, so it was nice for it all to come together tonight."

Match Notes:

Barbra Banda scored her third goal of the season in as many games.

Banda has now scored five goals in her last three matches against Chicago after recording a brace against them in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs and a brace in the Pride's opening match of the 2025 season.

Jacquie Ovalle scored her first goal of the season and tallied her second assist of the season.

Ovalle now has three goal contributions in her last two matches after picking up an assist in the Pride's last match against Denver Summit FC.

Hannah Anderson scored her first NWSL goal in her return to Chicago after being traded to the Pride from the Stars in the offseason.

Ally Lemos recorded her first NWSL assist on Banda's finish.

Forward Solai Washington tallied her first professional assist on Ovalle's goal to go along with her first NWSL start.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse collected her 28th clean sheet, which is eighth most all-time among NWSL goalkeepers and sixth-most by a goalkeeper with a single team.

The Pride ended the Stars' nine-game unbeaten run at home in regular season play.

The Pride have scored three goals in the NWSL game for the first time since Oct. 18, 2025, when they earned a 3-2 win over the Washington Spirit.

This match was also the third time in Club history that the Pride has scored three goals in the first half.

Head Coach Seb Hines made two changes to his Starting XI with Washington and Angelina earning a place in the Starting XI.

Next Match: The Pride will travel to Sports Illustrated Stadium to face Gotham FC on Sunday, March 29. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Victory+.

Teams 1 2 F

Chicago Stars FC 0 0 0

Orlando Pride 3 0 3

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Barbra Banda (Ally Lemos) 13'

ORL - Jacquie Ovalle (Solai Washington) 22'

ORL - Hannah Anderson (Jacquie Ovalle) 35'

Misconduct Summary:

CHI - Jameese Joseph (Yellow Card) 45+6'

CHI - Brianna Pinto (Yellow Card) 73'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke, Hannah Anderson, Hailie Mace (Rafaelle 71'), Oihane; M Ally Lemos, Haley McCutcheon (c), Angelina (Summer Yates 62'); F Solai Washington (Seven Castain 71'), Barbra Banda (Marta 82'), Jacquie Ovalle (Julie Doyle 82')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cara Martin; M Luana; F Simone Jackson, Reagan Raabe

Chicago Stars FC - GK Alyssa Naeher; D Tessa Dellarose, Sam Staab, Bea Franklin (Aaliyah Farmer 46'), Michelle Alozie; M Maitane Lopez, Manaka Hayashi (Ivonne Chacon 46'), Julie Grosso; F Ryan Gareis (Emma Egizii 62'), Jameese Joseph, Brianna Pinto

Substitutes Not Used: GK Katie Atkinson; D Elise Evans; M Leilanni Nesbeth; F Jenna Bike, Nadia Gomes, Micayla Johnson

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: March 25, 2026

Stats:

Possession:

CHI - 52%

ORL - 48%

Shots:

CHI - 8

ORL - 11

Shots on Goal:

CHI - 2

ORL - 4

Saves:

CHI - 1

ORL - 2

Fouls:

CHI - 16

ORL - 19

Offsides:

CHI - 0

ORL -1

Corners:

CHI - 4

ORL - 4

Heineken Star of the Match: Jacquie Ovalle







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026

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