Denver Summit FC Finalizes Land Aquisition for Historic Stadium Development
Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC today announced the successful closing of the land acquisition at Santa Fe Yards (Broadway and I-25) in the heart of Denver, Colo. for a future state-of-the-art stadium, marking a historic step forward for women's professional sports in Colorado.
This project, developed in partnership with the City of Denver, will anchor a vibrant new destination for fans, residents, and visitors, bringing together sport, community, and economic growth in one unified vision. The stadium will serve as the centerpiece of a broader district designed to energize the surrounding area with year-round activity, including public gathering spaces, local businesses, and community-focused programming.
"This is a defining moment for Denver Summit FC and for the future of women's professional sports in our city," said Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner, Rob Cohen. "We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver City Council, and the broader Denver community for helping turn this vision into a reality. We look forward to this project providing a positive impact on our community for generations to come."
"This has been a long time coming for South Broadway," said Mayor Mike Johnston. "This moment belongs to the Denver Summit fans and leadership team and could not have happened without every neighbor and business owner who believed in this dream from day one. I can't wait to see you all this Saturday at Empower Field, and I can't wait for our first game at Santa Fe Yards."
The 14-acre redevelopment at Santa Fe Yards, designed in collaboration with Populous, is expected to open in the spring of 2028. The stadium will be constructed with the ability to expand in the future to host larger crowds and marquee events. The area will feature pedestrian and bike connections, and is in close proximity to public transportation.
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