Kansas City Current Falls 3-0 at Seattle Reign FC

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The Kansas City Current (1-2-0, 3 pts., 11th place) dropped a 3-0 decision against Seattle Reign FC on Wednesday night at ONE Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Wash. The hosts scored three goals in a 15-minute stretch in the first half to acquire a lead that Seattle ultimately did not relinquish.

Wednesday's match marked several first professional appearances and starts. Forward Gianna Paul, who made her pro debut on March 14 against Utah, led the forward line in her first start for the club. Defender Laney Rouse, who logged a full 90 minutes, and midfielder Kelsey Branson made their professional debuts in a starting role while forward Penelope Hocking made her first start for the Current. Kyra Carusa also added her club debut as a late second-half substitute.

Both sides traded scoring opportunities in the early stages of the contest. In the third minute, pressure initiated by Paul led to a turnover in the attacking third. After picking the ball off a Reign defender, she steered it for Hocking just outside the penalty area. However, her effort sailed just high.

Seattle ultimately opened the scoring 12 minutes later when Reign midfielder Angharad James-Turner fired a half-volleyed strike into the back of the net. A pair of assists from Seattle defender Sofia Huerta set up goals for forward Brittany Ratcliffe in the 26th minute and forward Maddie Mercado in the 33rd minute to give the hosts a 3-0 advantage. The Reign took their three-goal lead into halftime, a margin that stood for the remainder of the contest.

Kansas City wraps up its three-match road trip on Saturday in Portland, Ore., for a clash against the Portland Thorns. The contest kicks off at 3 p.m. CT (1 p.m. PT) from Providence Park and will be nationally televised on CBS. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the match on 90.9 The Bridge, and the game will be available in English, Spanish and Portuguese on the KC Current App.

The Current returns to CPKC Stadium on Saturday, April 4, to host Gotham FC at 3 p.m. CT.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Seattle Reign FC vs. Kansas City Current

Date: March 25, 2026

Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, Wash.

Kickoff: 6:08 p.m. PT (8:08 p.m. CT)

Weather: 52 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 3,023

Discipline

12' Kansas City - Hocking (Yellow)

Scoring

18' Seattle - James-Turner

26' Seattle - Ratcliffe (Huerta)

33' Seattle - Mercado (Huerta)

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

Seattle 3 0 3

Kansas City 0 0 0

Seattle Reign FC Lineup: Dickey, Mercado, Adames (81' Mondesir), James-Turner, Fishlock © (81' McCammon), Huerta, Ratcliffe (67' Dahlien(90' Brown)), Mason, Meza (67' Menti), McClernon, Curry Unused Substitutes: Purcell, Ward, Cedeño, Dockter

Kansas City Current Lineup: Lorena, I. Rodriguez, Sharples, Ball ©, Rouse, Scott (75' Carusa), Branson (58' LaBonta), Sentnor (58' Debinha), Hocking (58' Bethune), Paul (64' Cooper)

Unused Substitutes: Jordan, R. Rodríguez, Robinson, Suliafu







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026

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