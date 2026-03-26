Player Spotlight: A Historic Milestone Courtesy of Mina Tanaka

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Utah Royals FC started a two-game road trip in D.C. in search of a win against the Washington Spirit after a loss at home last Saturday against the San Diego Wave. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Mina Tanaka scoring the equalizer in the 84th minute, the goal giving the URFC their first point of the 2026 NWSL season.

Mina Tanaka Scores Utah's 100th Goal

URFC forward Mina Tanaka made history on Wednesday night when she scored a goal in the 84th minute against the Washington Spirit.

Tanaka entered the match in the 60th minute and immediately made an impact, pursuing the ball aggressively as the Royals chased an equalizer. In the 77th minute, Tanaka took a pass from URFC forward Kameron Simmonds and blasted an attempt that barely missed the frame. Minutes later, Cece Delzer won the ball high and drove towards goal, bringing Washington's defenders with her, creating opportunity for Tanaka. When Delzer surged forward and passed the ball to Tanaka, the Japanese international buried the chance in the back of the net.

The right-footed shot marked the 100th regular-season goal for the Utah Royals, a pivotal milestone for the club. Tanaka is fresh off of winning the AFC Women's Asian Cup, helping bring Japan their third title.Tanaka scored one goal in the tournament across four appearances and three starts, representing Japan alongside Utah forward Miyabi Moriya in the tournament.

Tanaka was also recently named the Utah State of Sport Female Athlete of the Year, with the Utah Sports Commission making the announcement early this week. She will be honored at the State of Sport Awards on Wednesday, April 8th.

Goalkeeper Mia Justus Keeps Utah in the Game

URFC goalkeeper Mia Justus has started the last two games as the Royals await the return of Mandy McGlynn who has been recovering from a hand injury. Justus was a force to be reckoned with against the Spirit's offense, with back-to-back point blank saves in the 54th and 56th minutes, keeping Utah in the game during the second half.

Justus is fresh off of being nominated for Save of the Week in week 2, after taking on San Diego's offense last Saturday. Justus took on the Wave solo for two pivotal goal attempts, keeping the score at 1-0. The second-year player went on to help the Royals earn their first point of the 2026 season protecting the goal against the Spirit. After starting the first three games of the season and growing in confidence each week, Justus has proved that she is capable of being a starter in this league.

Whats Next

Utah Royals finish out their two-game road trip by taking on Boston Legacy FC, for their first ever matchup against the expansion team, at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 28, with kickoff scheduled for 10 a.m. MT. Tickets for the Royals' next home match against the Chicago Stars, on Friday April 3 (7 p.m MT kickoff) are available for purchase via https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026

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