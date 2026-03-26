Gotham FC Announces New Partnership with Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. and NEW YORK - Reigning NWSL Champions Gotham FC announced on Thursday a new partnership with the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) and its Member Leagues, bringing together organizations dedicated to expanding access to the sport and supporting youth players across the region.

Through this collaboration, ENYYSA players, families, coaches and administrators will have increased opportunities to connect with Gotham FC through matchday access, special events, clinics and year-round programming designed to enhance the youth soccer experience.

"This partnership is an exciting opportunity to expand the reach of Gotham FC and continue investing in the future of the game across Eastern New York," said Brian Walsh, Gotham FC head of youth soccer. "ENYYSA plays a vital role in developing players and supporting communities throughout the region, and together we look forward to creating impactful programming and memorable moments that inspire the next generation."

A marquee moment of the partnership will be ENYYSA Day at Citi Field on July 15, when Gotham FC hosts The Queens Classic, presented by CarMax, against the Washington Spirit - a landmark matchup set against the backdrop of one of New York City's most iconic venues.

The event will serve as an official ENYYSA Outing, offering exclusive access and experiences for members of the ENYYSA community, who will have access to discounted tickets starting at $20. Matchday programming will include on-field recognitions, exclusive Gotham FC merchandise for attendees and special incentives for the ENYYSA club that brings the largest group.

To secure tickets today for ENYYSA Day at Citi Field, visit https://www.gofevo.com/event/Gothamfc470. Interested groups looking to bring 10 or more as part of ENYYSA Day can visit https://www.gothamfc.com/enyys-group-outings.

Gotham and ENYYSA will also collaborate on co-marketing initiatives, grassroots activations and event partnerships across member leagues. The organizations will work together to host free youth clinics and introduce educational and mentorship opportunities, including the integration of programming from Gotham FC's Keep Her in the Game, presented by Dove, to support coaches and retain more players in the sport.







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