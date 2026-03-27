Denver Summit FC Names Swire Coca-Cola, USA Official Partner and Exclusive Soft Drink Provider
Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
Denver Summit FC announced today a partnership with Swire Coca-Cola, USA, naming them the exclusive soft drink provider of the club through 2027. Beginning immediately, Coca-Cola products will hold exclusive pouring rights across all Denver Summit FC matches and events.
"We're thrilled to welcome Swire Coca-Cola, USA to the Denver Summit FC family as they share our commitment to bringing people together through sport and community experiences," said Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy, Kaley Cohen. "This partnership aligns with our mission to create a world-class matchday experience for our fans, and we're excited to offer Coca-Cola products as part of that experience."
"We are proud to partner with Denver Summit FC as part of our ongoing commitment to sport and the community in Denver," said Kim Snider, Vice President & General Manager, Food Service On-Premise at Swire Coca-Cola, USA. "Our goal is to serve our customers with excellence and create joy for our consumers. We look forward to doing that at Denver Summit FC Centennial Stadium!"
Tickets to The Kickoff on Saturday, March 28 are still available in limited quantities.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026
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