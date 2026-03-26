Reign FC Earns 3-0 Win over Kansas City at ONE Spokane Stadium

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC celebrate a goal against the Kansas City Current

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC celebrate a goal against the Kansas City Current(Seattle Reign FC)

SPOKANE, WASH. - Reign FC (2-1-0, 6 points) earned a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Current (1-2-0, 3 points) on Wednesday night at ONE Spokane Stadium. Seattle scored all three goals in the first half, with Angharad James-Turner opening the scoring in the 18th minute, followed by Brittany Ratcliffe's second goal of the season in the 26th minute and Maddie Mercado adding a third in the 33rd minute.

Sofia Huerta assisted on the second and third goals, extending her NWSL regular season assist record to 34. Claudia Dickey recorded her first shutout of the season and the 14th of her NWSL regular season career, becoming the club's all-time leader in clean sheets.

Reign FC continues its homestand at ONE Spokane Stadium this weekend, hosting Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, March 28 (3:30 p.m. PT / ION).

MATCH NOTES

GOALS GALORE: Seattle scored three first-half goals for the first time since April 22, 2023, when the club earned a 5-2 win over Chicago Stars FC. It also marks the first time Seattle has scored three goals from three different players since August 18, 2025 (also vs. Chicago).

HOME STREAK CONTINUES: Reign FC finished the 2025 regular season on a seven-game home unbeaten run (4W, 3D). With tonight's win, Seattle is now unbeaten in eight straight home matches, a streak dating back to August 1, 2025. It marks the club's longest home unbeaten run since June 2018 to June 2019, when Seattle went 12 games unbeaten (7W, 5D).

CLAUDIA DICKEY: Claudia Dickey recorded her first shutout since October 5, 2025 against Gotham FC. The fifth-year goalkeeper now has 14 regular season shutouts, breaking a tie with Phallon Tullis-Joyce to become the club's all-time leader. Dickey also made three saves, bringing her career total to 182, just five shy of Hope Solo's club record (187).

JESS FISHLOCK: With tonight's appearance, Jess Fishlock moved into second all-time in NWSL history with 218 regular season appearances, trailing Lauren Barnes (252).

SOFIA HUERTA: The NWSL's all-time assist leader added two more assists in the first half, extending her regular season assist record to 34. Sofia Huerta now has 15 assists with Seattle, which ranks fifth in club history. The performance marks her fourth career multi-assist game and first since 2021, tying Kim Little for the most multi-assist games in NWSL history.

ANGHARAD JAMES-TURNER: Angharad James-Turner opened the scoring in the 18th minute, finishing a corner from Emeri Adames. The goal is her first since the 2024 season and the third of her NWSL career.

MADDIE MERCADO: Mercado extended Seattle's lead to 3-0 in the 33rd minute with a header off a cross from Sofia Huerta. The goal is the second of her NWSL career and her first since the final match of her rookie season in 2024.

BRITTANY RATCLIFFE: Ratcliffe doubled Seattle's lead in the 26th minute, scoring her second goal of the season and 12th of her NWSL career.

SERIES:  With tonight's result, Reign FC improves to 7-6-1 against the Kansas City Current across all competitions.

UP NEXT:  Reign FC (2-1-0, 6 points) continues its homestand at ONE Spokane Stadium, hosting Racing Louisville FC (0-1-1, 1 point) on Saturday, March 28 (3:30 p.m. PT / ION).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 3 - Kansas City Current 0

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium

Referee: Thomas Snyder

Assistants: Bennett Savage, Peter Hanson

Fourth Official: Jamie Padilla

VAR: Servando Berna

Attendance: 3,023

Weather: 52 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Angharad James-Turner 18'

SEA - Brittany Ratcliffe (Sofia Huerta) 26'

SEA - Maddie Mercado (Sofia Huerta) 33'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

KC - Penelope Hocking (caution) 12'

SEA - Ryanne Brown (caution) 90+6'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Madison Curry; Angharad James-Turner, Jess Fishlock © (Ainsley McCammon 82'), Sam Meza (Sally Menti 67'); Maddie Mercado, Emeri Adames (Nerilia Mondesir 82'), Brittany Ratcliffe (Maddie Dahlien 67', Ryanne Brown 90')

Substitutes not used: Neeku Purcell, Holly Ward, Sofia Cedeño, Keeley Dockter

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 15

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 3

Kansas City Current - Lorena; Laney Rouse, Elizabeth Ball, Izzy Rodriguez, Kayla Sharples; Ally Sentnor (Debinha 58'), Katie Scott (Kyra Carusa 75'), Kelsey Branson (Lo'eau LaBonta 58'); Gianna Paul (Michelle Cooper 64'), Haley Hopkins, Penelope Hocking (Croix Bethune 58')

Substitutes not used: Marisa Jordan, Rocky Rodríguez, Gabrielle Robinson, Kolo Suliafu

Total shots: 6

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 1

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