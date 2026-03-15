San Diego Wave FC Fall, 1-0, to Houston Dash in 2026 Home Opener

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC fell to the Houston Dash in the Club's Home Opener on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium. Despite sustained pressure in the second half, out-possessing 70-30, and several close chances on frame, the Wave were unable to find the equalizer after Houston took the lead late in the first half.

Before the end of the first half, it was Houston who found the back of the net. Midfielder Maggie Graham played a ball over the top of San Diego's backline that found an ongoing Makenzy Robbe. The former Wave player took a touch that led to a shot that slipped by goalkeeper DiDi Haračić.

San Diego responded with attacking pressure in the second half. In the 64th minute, Ludmila created space off the dribble and cut past her defender before firing a shot on frame, but Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell managed to secure a fingertip save on the attempt and pushed it out over the crossbar.

The Wave continued to push forward as the half progressed. In the 75th minute, Dudinha drove to the endline and sent a low cross into the box that found Ludmila, but Campbell was again there to make the save. Just two minutes later, rookie Lia Godfrey received a pass from Gia Corley and forced a kick save from Campbell. The rebound fell back to Corley, whose first time shot required another fingertip save from the goalkeeper to keep the Dash in front.

Next on the schedule: The Wave travel to Salt Lake City for its first road match of 2026 to face the Utah Royals at America First Field on Sunday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast on Victory+.

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Notes:

Brazilian forwards Ludmila and Gabi Portilho, both acquired this offseason, made their debuts for San Diego Wave in tonight's match.

Three Wave FC Rookies made their professional debuts, midfielders Lia Godfrey and Tatum Wyanalda and defender Mimi Van Zanten featured in their first professional matches.

San Diego Rookie Mimi Van Zanten and her older sister Kiki Van Zanten, of the Dash, became the first sister versus sister matchup since September 2019. The Jamaican internationals are the 12th pair of sisters in NWSL history.

The Wave dominated possession (70.5-29.5), outshot (18-5), and corner kicks (14-2).

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:1 Houston Dash

Scoring Summary:

HOU - Robbe (1) (Graham, 1) 45+7'

Misconduct Summary:

HOU - Larisey (Caution) 81'

HOU - Van Zanten (Caution) 89'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Haračić, D Morroni (Wynalda 88'), D Wesley, D McNabb, D M. Van Zanten (Pickett HT), M Fazer (Ascanio 66'), M Corley, M Dali ©, F Dudinha (Barcenas 77'), F Ludmila, F Portilho (Godfrey 64')

Subs not used: GK Freeman, D Harrison, D Arias, M Fusco

Houston Dash: GK Campbell, D Klenke, D Berkley, D Nielsen, D Patterson, M Rader (Van Zanten 83'), M Graham, M Ullmark (Ryan 58'), M Colaprico (Puntigam 83'), F Robbe (Chapman 83'), F Fassse (Larisey 58')

Subs not used: GK DeLisle, D Hardin, D Westphal, M Sheehan

Stats Summary: SD / HOU

Shots: 18/5

Shots on Target: 9/2

Saves: 1/9

Corners: 14/2

Fouls: 11/10

Offsides: 0/2

Possession: 70.5/29.5

Attendance: 14,078







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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