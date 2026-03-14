Boston Legacy FC Sets Record Attendance in Inaugural Match

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - In a historic afternoon for the club, Boston Legacy FC battled throughout its inaugural home match in front of 30,207 fans, a league record for an expansion team home opener, but ultimately fell 0-1 to Gotham FC on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

Boston Legacy FC opened the first half strong, creating several attacking opportunities while holding firm defensively. In the 31st minute, Jorelyn Carabalí tested Gotham with a shot on goal, while Legacy continued to apply pressure with back-to-back corners in the 33rd and 34th minutes.

The Legacy maintained momentum in attack as Aïssata Traoré added another shot-on-goal for Boston in the 34th minute. Despite Alba Caño and Bianca St-Georges receiving yellow cards in the 28th and 39th minutes, Legacy continued to challenge Gotham FC's defense.

Goalkeeper Casey Murphy made a key save in the 24th minute to keep the match scoreless as both teams headed into halftime locked in a defensive battle.

The Legacy carried their energy into the second half, with a combined attempt from Traoré and Fauzia Najjemba resulting in a missed shot in the 51st minute. Gotham broke through shortly after, as González scored in the 55th minute to give The Bats a 1-0 lead.

Boston continued to push forward with back-to-back attempts from St-Georges and Nichelle Prince in the 57th and 58th minutes. Murphy added another save in the 76th minute on an effort involving Rose Lavelle and Jordynn Dudley.

Despite late attacking attempts from Najjemba outside Gotham's box in the final 10 minutes, Boston was unable to find the equalizer as Gotham secured the 1-0 result.

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots: Boston Legacy FC 9, Gotham FC 7

Shots on Goal: Boston Legacy FC 2, Gotham FC 4

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy FC 3, Gotham FC 1

Fouls: Boston Legacy FC 20, Gotham FC 12

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy FC 4, Gotham FC 3

Red Cards: Boston Legacy 1, Gotham FC 0

Saves: Boston Legacy FC 3, Gotham FC 2

UP NEXT

The Legacy will return to action on Saturday, March 21, traveling to Shell Energy Stadium, to face the Houston Dash at 4:00PM on Ion Television.

Please also find linked here a recording of the post game press conferences from both sides, featuring players Ella Stevens and Annie Karich and head coach Filipa Patão for Boston and players Savannah McCaskill and Lily Reale and head coach Juan Carlos Amoros for Gotham.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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