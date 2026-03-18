All Time Service Secures $640K Contract for White Stadium

Published on March 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston, MA - Boston Legacy FC today highlighted the designation of All Time Service Inc., a Roslindale-based labor and janitorial services company, as a key Minority-, Women-, and Locally-Owned owned businesses Enterprise (MWLBE) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) partner on the White Stadium revitalization project. The company proudly employs a 100% Boston frontline workforce with talent rooted in the very neighborhoods this project will serve.

All Time Service has been awarded a contract of more than $640,000 to provide labor and construction management services for this historic revitalization.

Founded in 1996 as a practical cleaning company, All Time Service was created to expand meaningful employment opportunities for diverse residents across Boston's historically under-resourced communities. Gifted Keith, Vice President of Business Development, has been with the company since its inception and has helped guide its strategic and sustainable growth from a team of 10 employees to more than 300 full and part-time employees across New England.Reflecting on this milestone, Gifted Keith shared, "This moment is both humbling and inspiring - it marks an important step in the journey for All Time Service Inc., and for our communities. There were times when major construction projects came into our neighborhoods and our presence was non-existent - we had no representation, no seat at the table. Today, we are not just present - we are partners in shaping history at White Stadium. This project brings workforce stabilization and championship-level visibility to our company and our community."

He continued: "Since partnering with Bond and signing the White Stadium contract, the momentum inside the All Time Service Inc. office has been undeniable and the energy has shifted. This is more than a contract - it's a victory lap shared by the company and the community. It represents the opportunity to lay the foundation for continued success, visible impact, shared growth, and infrastructure that will benefit future generations."

As part of its scope of work, All Time Service Inc. will provide union frontline services including site cleanup, flagging, and control for both the east and west sides of the White Stadium project - critical functions that ensure safety, efficiency, and minimal disruption for surrounding residents.

"This project demonstrates what meaningful inclusion looks like," said Mike Omenazu, Director of Community Engagement for Boston Legacy FC. "The scale of MWLBE participation sets a new standard for public-private partnerships. By investing in minority-, women-, locally-owned businesses like All Time Service Inc., we are ensuring that the economic benefits of revitalizing White Stadium flow directly to Boston residents."

The White Stadium project has committed $44.2 million in contracts to MWLBE businesses to date, representing 43 percent of all contracts awarded so far. The project expects to award additional tens of millions of dollars in contracts available for eligible local businesses in the next phase of construction, and will be holding a contracting fair and other events to promote the opportunities to local businesses based in the neighborhoods surrounding Franklin Park, including Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, and Roxbury.

All Time Service's role in the White Stadium project marks the company's first collaboration on a project of this magnitude and reflects BLFC's broader commitment to inclusive economic growth. Through this revitalization effort, White Stadium is being positioned as a year-round community asset-demonstrating how private investment can deliver lasting public benefit, local job creation, and equitable economic opportunity for Boston neighborhoods.







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