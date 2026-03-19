Denver Summit FC Signs Japanese International Yuzuki Yamamoto

Published on March 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of Japanese international forward Yuzuki Yamamoto, one of the top emerging attacking talents in Asia.

Yamamoto, 23, joins Summit FC from WE League champions Tokyo Verdy Beleza, where she was named league MVP after a standout campaign that saw her score eight goals in 22 appearances.

"I'm honored and excited to join Denver Summit FC," said Yamamoto through an interpreter. "This club has a clear vision and strong ambition, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to take this next step in my career. I want to challenge myself in a new league, continue to grow as a player, and help the team compete at the highest level."

A product of Japan's elite youth national team pathway, Yamamoto represented her country at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2018 and the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2022, where she helped Japan finish as runners-up while recording three goals and three assists. She made her senior debut for Nadeshiko Japan in 2025 and earned her first international start at the EAFF E-1 Football Championship, registering an assist against Chinese Taipei. She is currently representing Japan in the Asian Cup, with the team slated to compete in the finals on March 21. During the tournament, Yamamoto registered a goal and two assists in an 11-0 group stage win over India on March 7.

At club level, Yamamoto played a key role in Tokyo Verdy Beleza's 2025 WE League championship, the club's first league title of the professional era. Beleza finished the season with the league's most prolific attack, with Yamamoto consistently contributing in the final third.

"Yuzuki has a tremendous upside in her ability to play on both sides of the ball and we are thrilled to welcome her to Denver," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "She's proven herself at the highest levels in Japan and on the international stage. Her versatility, work ethic, and instincts on both the attacking and defensive side align perfectly with how we want to play."

Yamamoto has signed a two-year contract through 2027 with a mutual option for 2028, and will join the club following the conclusion of the Asian Cup.







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