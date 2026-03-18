Chicago Stars FC to Play 2026 at Northwestern Medicine Field

Published on March 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today issued the following statement regarding the club's future stadium plans:

We are excited to kick off our inaugural season in Evanston with our home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium on March 22.

Our goal has always been one of unity- galvanizing the Evanston community in support of the club, our athletes, and the advancement of equity for women's sports. Based on the overwhelming support we've received, we believe that this is what Evanston residents seek as well but have also heard a call for more dialogue and understanding about who we are and the impact our presence will have on the community.

After thoughtful consideration with Northwestern University and their desire to open the new Ryan Field in a phased approach out of consideration for its neighbors, at this time we will not be proceeding with our application for a unique use permit to play in Ryan Field. We will play the entirety of our 2026 season at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

With our season now in progress, we are turning our full attention to delivering an exceptional inaugural season at Martin Stadium in Evanston while continuing to connect with the community through additional conversations, town halls, and civic engagement.

We encourage the entire community to come out to our home opener on March 22 to see what we're all about and experience firsthand the future we hope to build together.







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