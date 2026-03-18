San Diego Wave FC Community Relations 2026 Winter Spotlight

Published on March 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC has kicked off 2026 with its community partners to celebrate Black History Month and Women's History Month and support the people in San Diego by volunteering hours, donating food supplies and creating experiences for youth. Read more about our latest community projects and sign up here to volunteer with future events if interested.

Saturday, Jan. 24 - The Club volunteered with the Chicano Federation for their Barrio Station Day of Service to clean out and organize their new building in preparation for re-designing a space for the community in Barrio Logan.

Tuesday, Jan. 27 and Feb. 10 - Members of San Diego Wave's front office and community members spent time at the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego to assist in the kitchen-prepping, cooking, and serving lunch to the families of hospitalized children at Rady Children's Hospital.

Thursday, Feb. 12 - The Wave's community team volunteered with continued community partner, the Armed Services YMCA, during their monthly food distribution. Wave FC staff helped unbox and bag dry goods, and assist in distributing them along with produce, meat, and eggs to active-duty military members, veterans, and their families.

Tuesday, Feb. 17 - The Wave continued its monthly commitment with S.T.E.P. (Support the Enlisted Project) by assisting at their warehouse to help organize and pack boxes of diapers and wipes for military families on base. The team helped load and prepare nearly 40 pallets of items for distribution.

Sunday, Feb. 22 - Wave FC celebrated Black History Month with San Diego Native (SDN), a Black-owned business rooted in creativity, culture, and community, to host Imagination Station as part of SDN's ongoing Imagination Hours initiative. Imagination Hour is where the brand offers a free space for kids to create their own t-shirts with paint and have fun designing the San Diego Wave FC crest. San Diego's players Trinity Byars, Mimi Van Zanten, Nya Harrison, and Kiki Pickett attended the event to join in on the fun and help support the kids painting and coloring their shirts.

Wednesday, March 4 - San Diego hosted a clinic with the Border View YMCA to celebrate International Women's Day and Women's History Month for a group of kids alongside Wave FC midfielder Lia Godfrey.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 18, 2026

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