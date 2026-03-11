Boston Legacy FC Announces Collaboration with Mass General Brigham

Published on March 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced a collaboration with Mass General Brigham, naming the integrated health system as the club's Official Medical Provider and Sports Medicine Partner for the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

The collaboration will be led by Kelly McInnis, DO, who will serve as the club's Chief Medical Officer and Elizabeth Matzkin, MD who will serve as the Head Orthopaedic Surgeon. The clinical team will provide comprehensive healthcare and sports medicine services for Boston Legacy FC players.

The clinical services to the club's athletes through the Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine Program will include complete sports medicine care, entry and exit physicals, imaging services and access to its extensive network of medical specialists including cardiovascular, sports psychology and nutrition. Recognized nationally as leaders in treating the full spectrum of sports-related injuries and orthopedic conditions, Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine specialists provide world-class expertise - from common injuries to the most complex cases.

"Our collective goal with this partnership is to deliver the same level of exceptional care to Boston Legacy FC's athletes that we have provided to the Patriots, Sox, Bruins and other professional athletes for decades. Professional athletes have specific medical and orthopedic needs, and we plan to assemble a team of Mass General Brigham clinicians with special interest and expertise in these issues to optimize the performance, health and wellness of these players on and off the pitch," said Dr. Kelly McInnis.

"Working with the Boston Legacy reflects what sports medicine is all about-true partnership. Together, we focus on keeping athletes healthy, resilient, and ready to perform, on and off the field. This will also allow our Mass General Brigham team to continue to advance women's sports through comprehensive, team-based care," said Dr. Elizabeth Matzkin.

The Mass General Brigham sports medicine team will work closely with club athletic trainers and players on diagnosis, rehabilitation, and preventative training to optimize peak performance and on-field readiness. The collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to delivering best-in-class player care and advancing standards in women's sports medicine.

"We are thrilled to team up with Mass General Brigham," said Domè Guasch, General Manager of Boston Legacy FC. "As one of the national leaders in caring for elite athletes, Mass General Brigham is a tremendous fit for Boston Legacy FC as we continue to build a premier club dedicated to the health and well-being of our players. Mass General Brigham brings an incredible level of expertise across every layer of healthcare our athletes need to excel. We can't wait for our players to benefit from their capabilities."

Mass General Brigham will provide specialized services tailored to the needs of professional soccer athletes throughout the season. Beyond player care, Boston Legacy FC and Mass General Brigham will also include community outreach efforts, honoring healthcare professionals, fan engagement activations at regular season home games, and branding opportunities in-stadium and beyond.

Together, Boston Legacy FC and Mass General Brigham are setting a new standard for comprehensive, female athlete-centered care in professional women's soccer.







