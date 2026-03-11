Chicago Stars FC Adds Beatrice Caliani as Assistant General Manager

Published on March 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC has added Beatrice Caliani as the club's Assistant General Manager, bringing a wealth of international experience to the club's sporting operations. The Stars have also added Olivia Wynn as Director of Soccer Operations and Player Care, while Fonsi Cespedes has been promoted to Chief Scout. Caliani, Wynn and Cespedes will all report to General Manager Richard Feuz.

Caliani brings an extensive international background spanning elite women's soccer and major global sporting events. She joins the club after serving in a similar role with OL Lyonnes from 2020-22, one of the most successful football clubs in the world. Working alongside the club's Sporting Director, she contributed to collaborative projects involving its former NWSL franchise, OL Reign (now Seattle Reign FC under new ownership), strengthening cross-Atlantic alignment and operational integration between the organizations. A 2023 FIFA Master graduate, Caliani has also supported the operational delivery of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and UEFA Women's EURO 2025, helping build and manage high-performance environments for participating teams. She began her career in institutional and international relations with the French Football Federation.

Caliani's profile blends top-level event operations, governance expertise and experience within leading global soccer structures. Brazilian-French and fluent in English, Portuguese, French, Spanish and Italian, she brings a valuable international perspective which will help seamlessly bridge international best practices with the club's strategic vision.

Wynn brings extensive experience in safety, compliance and player-centered operations across some of the most demanding environments in sports and public service, reinforcing a Chicago Stars culture rooted in accountability, safety and excellence. Most recently, she served as League Safety Officer for the National Women's Soccer League, where she led systemic reform initiatives, partnered closely with club executives and the Board of Governors and advanced comprehensive, league-wide safeguarding strategies. Her prior experience includes roles with Temple University, the Women's Sports Foundation and the Ross Initiative for Sports Equality, further strengthening her background in athlete advocacy and equity-focused programming. Wynn's experience also includes working in government with the Department of Justice.

Cespedes continues his leadership progression at the club as he steps into the role of Chief Scout. Originally from Almussafes, Spain, he brings 15 years of experience in women's football and joined the Stars in 2024 as Scouting & Data Manager, becoming the first Spaniard to hold that role in the NWSL while implementing a modern, data-driven recruitment strategy. Prior to arriving in Chicago, Cespedes spent nearly a decade with Valencia CF Femenino, where he progressed through every level of the organization, from youth development to first team assistant coach, before being appointed the club's first-ever Head of Scouting in 2021, building its talent identification framework from the ground up. He began his career in 2011 managing the Sollana women's team for three seasons, laying the foundation for a career spanning coaching, player development and elite scouting operations.

The Chicago Stars kick off the season on the road March 15 against Angel City FC. The club returns to Chicago the following week to play their home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Sunday, March 22, at 1 p.m. CT against the Kansas City Current.







