Orlando Pride Announces 2026 Start-Of-Season Roster
Published on March 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has announced its start-of-season roster as the Pride gets set to begin its 2026 National Women's Soccer League campaign. Led by head coach Seb Hines, who enters his fifth season in charge, the roster features a mix of returning players and some new offseason acquisitions.
The Pride is set to host Seattle Reign FC in the team's Season Opener, presented by Orlando Health, on Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium. Tickets for the match, as well as all 2026 Pride home games, are available at Orlando-Pride.com/Tickets.
In the offseason, the Pride added 2025 NWSL Shield winner Hailie Mace along with acquiring Chicago Stars FC defender Hannah Anderson via trade. Orlando also added Seven Castain, Cara Martin, Nicole Payne and Solai Washington over the offseason, complementing its mix of veterans along with a young core.
The Club has also announced that it has placed goalkeeper Cosette Morché on the 45-Day Injury/Illness List.
2026 Orlando Pride Roster (as of March 11, 2026):
GOALKEEPERS (5): Kat Asman (LOAN), McKinley Crone, Cara Martin, Anna Moorhouse, Cosette Morché (D-45)
DEFENDERS (9): Kerry Abello, Hannah Anderson, Zara Chavoshi, Cori Dyke, Oihane (INTL - SPA), Hailie Mace, Kylie Nadaner (Maternity Leave), Nicole Payne, Rafaelle
MIDFIELDERS (7): Angelina, Ally Lemos, Luana, Haley McCutcheon, Marta, Viviana Villacorta, Summer Yates
FORWARDS (7): Barbra Banda (SEI), Seven Castain, Julie Doyle, Simone Jackson, Jacquie Ovalle, Reagan Raabe, Solai Washington
Key:
INTL: Denotes International Player
LOAN: On Loan
SEI: Season-Ending Injury
D-45: 45-Day Injury/Illness List
