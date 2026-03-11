North Carolina Courage Announce 2026 Regular Season Roster

Published on March 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced their official roster entering the 2026 season, which begins this Saturday, March 14, at home against Racing Louisville. Twenty-seven players are under contract, including 26 active, as the preseason comes to a close.

Of the 27 signed players, 13 have not played for the Club entering 2026 under first-year Head Coach Mak Lind, including 11 offseason signings and two 2025 mid-year acquisitions. All 27 players are expected in the market in time for the season-opener, with recently announced acquisition Uno Shiragaki set to arrive late this week. Manaka Matsukubo has been with the team throughout the preseason, but is currently away on international duty with Japan for the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The Courage will use six international spots this season. Feli Rauch obtained a green card, so no longer requires an international spot designation. Forward Olivia Wingate remains on Season-Ending Injury designation entering the season, allowing the Courage to sign defender Ivy Younce (née Garner) to a short-term contract to fill out the maximum allotment.

The Courage roster is below, sorted by position and then alphabetically. A numerical roster can be found here.

Goalkeepers (3): Molly Pritchard, Kailen Sheridan, Madi White

Defenders (9): Maycee Bell, Cameron Brooks, Natalie Jacobs, Feli Rauch, Sydney Schmidt, Uno Shiragaki (INT), Natalia Staude, Ryan Williams, Ivy Younce (STC)

Midfielders (7): Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama (INT), Manaka Matsukubo (INT), Oli Peña, Ashley Sanchez, Dani Weatherholt, Carly Wickenheiser

Forwards (8): Hannah Betfort, Evelyn Ijeh (INT), Payton Linnehan, Chioma Okafor (INT), Ally Schlegel, Lauryn Thompson, Cortnee Vine (INT), Olivia Wingate (SEI)

INT: International Spot

SEI: Season-Ending Injury List

STC: Short-Term Contract







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.