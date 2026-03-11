Bay FC Acquire $350,000 in Intra-League Transfer Funds from Kansas City Current in Exchange for Forward Penelope Hocking

Published on March 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has agreed to a trade with the Kansas City Current, acquiring $350,000 in intra-league transfer funds in exchange for forward Penelope Hocking.

"Penelope has been an important part of Bay FC and built a strong connection with the club and our fans," said Head Coach Emma Coates. "We're grateful for everything she contributed during her time here and the commitment she showed every day. While it's never easy to see players move on, I'm sure everyone at the club will join me in wishing her well for the future."

Hocking joined Bay FC via trade from the Chicago Red Stars in 2024, tallying one assist as the club pushed to qualify for the postseason in its inaugural season. She was the club's leading scorer in 2025, netting six goals in league play, headlined by a stretch of six scoring contributions in seven matches from May 11 to August 7. She closes her Bay FC career with 27 appearances across 1,200+ minutes.

Bay FC opens the 2026 season with the club's Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, March 14 against expansion side Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park.







