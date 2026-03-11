A Letter from Kay Rawlins

To the City of Orlando and every member of our Purple Family:

After 15 years that have shaped my life in ways I never could have imagined, I want to share that I will be retiring on March 13.

Even writing those words feels surreal. For a decade and a half, this city, this club, and all of you have been at the center of my world. What began as a dream filled with hope, risk, and belief has grown into something far bigger than any of us could have predicted. And because of that, stepping away comes with a heart full of gratitude and emotion.

When I look back, I don't just see milestones. I see people. I see moments. I see a community that believed in a vision.

I think about those early days at the Citrus Bowl and it felt like we were building something special with our own hands. I think about the packed houses in 2015 and 2016, where tens of thousands of voices proved that Orlando was, without question, a soccer city. I remember welcoming the Pride into our family and watching this community embrace them with open arms. I think of our U.S. Open Cup memories, not just lifting the trophy in 2022, but also the Running of the Wall, a moment of pure, unfiltered passion that still brings a swell of emotion over me when I think of it.

I remember opening the stadium in 2017, standing there in awe of what we had created together. And I will never forget the magic of the 2024 Pride season, lifting both the Shield and the Championship in a way that felt like destiny fulfilled.

These aren't just club achievements. They are chapters in a story we wrote together.

And through all of it, the victories and heartbreaks, the growth and change, what has stayed constant is you. Your belief. Your passion. Your voice. Your willingness to show up again and again, through every high and every low, with pride in your hearts and purple in your veins.

I've been honored to work alongside extraordinary people, including my two sons in the early years. Those are memories I will carry forever. I am grateful to the Wilf family for their stewardship and the leadership they've brought-our teams are in very good hands. And I am endlessly thankful for every colleague, player, supporter, and friend who helped shape this journey.

I'm looking forward to spending more time with family and friends, traveling, exploring new interests, and embracing what comes next with gratitude and excitement. As I step into this next chapter, I do so with a heart full of appreciation. I leave proud of what we built, confident in where we're headed, and overwhelmed by the love this city has shown me.

Orlando, thank you for embracing a dream and turning it into a legacy. Thank you for filling our stadium, our streets, and our community with passion and purple. Thank you for making this club part of the city's heartbeat.

I will always be part of this family. And I can't wait to stand among you in the stands, cheering for the club we built together.

With all my gratitude,

Kay Rawlins







